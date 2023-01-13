Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: Meeting Matt Rhule's Unconventional Coaching Staff
Matt Rhule's first staff as the Cornhuskers' head coach is diverse when it comes to backgrounds and experience.
Whitney Lauenstein to ‘Step Away’ From Nebraska Volleyball
The Waverly native took to social media ‘to clear the confusion and rumors’
'I'll never back down from a challenge,' says Husker D-lineman signee
One label you can attach to Vincent Carroll-Jackson is avid reader. He had books of all kinds stacked next to him as he was conducting an interview on Saturday. "Each about 600 to 700 pages long." He loves diving into his next read. You could also refer to him as...
saturdaytradition.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment
Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on Sarpy County site
Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300.
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
kfornow.com
Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.
doniphanherald.com
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
doniphanherald.com
Oscar-winning film editor from Omaha stayed true to his Midwestern roots
OMAHA — Omaha was never far from Mike Hill’s heart during his long, award-winning career as a film editor in Hollywood. “When he won the Oscar for ‘Apollo 13’ in 1996, he held up that statue and said, ‘This is for all my friends in Omaha,’” said Pat Drickey, an Omahan who grew up with Hill. “He stayed humble and he never forgot his friends back here. He was one of those guys you could always count on showing up.”
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury superintendent to resign at end of school year
FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Grizzle is moving on. "I felt like we're in a good spot here and the all the timing and the circumstances just kind of aligned." Grizzle let the staff know of his impending resignation during a meeting Monday — a professional...
247Sports
