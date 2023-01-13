ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment

Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska

While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend

The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
NEBRASKA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny

OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Oscar-winning film editor from Omaha stayed true to his Midwestern roots

OMAHA — Omaha was never far from Mike Hill’s heart during his long, award-winning career as a film editor in Hollywood. “When he won the Oscar for ‘Apollo 13’ in 1996, he held up that statue and said, ‘This is for all my friends in Omaha,’” said Pat Drickey, an Omahan who grew up with Hill. “He stayed humble and he never forgot his friends back here. He was one of those guys you could always count on showing up.”
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury superintendent to resign at end of school year

FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Grizzle is moving on. "I felt like we're in a good spot here and the all the timing and the circumstances just kind of aligned." Grizzle let the staff know of his impending resignation during a meeting Monday — a professional...
FAIRBURY, NE
