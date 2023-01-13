ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Butte County, NE

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Scottsbluff Police Department publishes results for Drive Sober or get Pulled Over

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff Police department over the holiday season participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled campaign. The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic enforcement campaign from Dec. 16 and went until Jan. 1. During this campaign the SBPD issued a total of 153 citation and made a total of 290 contacts.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Several Western Nebraska cities declare snow emergencies

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, and Alliance declare a snow emergency on January 17th until further notice expect for the City of Alliance which will be in effect until Wednesday, January 18th at 5:00pm. Residents who live in snow routes are asked to move all...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

A local man is arrested on drug related charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - 19-year-old Aaron Wilders girlfriend told police that Wilder assaulted her and hit her car with his own car. This led to police searching for Wilder after speaking with the victim. Court documents stated that Wilder was tracked down in his vehicle where police found several pills,...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Scotts Bluff Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam/fraudulent phone calls happening recently. We have had multiple reports on Tuesday. In some instances, the caller ID shows the phone number of our office. This is known as “spoofing,” and it’s very common. Crooks use various tools to decide what number shows up in your caller ID.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
ALLIANCE, NE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Prison

A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died. According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Phillip Nelson Taylor died at the prison this morning, Jan. 11. He was 71. Per department policy, an autopsy will be...
TORRINGTON, WY
Panhandle Post

Chadron police remind community about snow removal

The Chadron Police Department would like to remind all property owners and renters to ensure they remove snow and ice from their sidewalks for the safety of all walkers that utilize them. City of Chadron ordinance 13-209 states; It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots,...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance library schedules planned power outage

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be without electricity for scheduled maintenance from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm on Friday, January 13th. The Library will remain open to patrons during this time. For more information, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387.
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week

CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

My Angels restaurant holding cancer fundraiser for local Alliance man

According to a Facebook post by My Angels Restaurant in Alliance, "As a family owned business we get the chance every now and then to give back to our community. We’ve done a few fundraisers for families going through life changing events. Dan Walton and his family are in need of our community. Dan is fighting cancer with his family by his side. When our family was going through our loss, Shari and her family were there with loving words and support. She’s an amazing person who’s always helping. From working in the WIC office, to donating to fundraisers, they’re always there to help others. We would love to be the same light for Dan, Shari and their family. On Sunday 1/15/23 we will be doing a enchilada fundraiser to help with any cost they maybe coming into. We look forward to seeing all of you! May your day be blessed!"
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC Music sets spring performance schedule

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Music department plans to host 16 music concerts and recitals for the spring semester. All performances are free and open to the public. Dr. Brooks Hafey kicks off the year with another installment in the Keyboard Through the Ages series featuring Late Romantic keyboard music Sunday, Jan, 22, at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Road Trip: Backaracks Restaurant in Scottsbluff

This weeks road trip was to Scottsbluff. I found myself heading to the Bluffs for an appointment, which always means experiencing somewhere fun, that you don't have at home. My travel companion was Belle, so i wanted to take her someplace fun, she had never been. We decided on Backaracks, at 1402 E 20th. It's very easy to find, lots of parking. When you go in, it strikes you how big this place is. It of course is the sports bar and grill in the back of Racks, who hold residence in the front part of the building. So you go in the side, door. It's a big bar and critters on the wall welcome you in. And that critter has a big ol "rack".
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC Community Chorus & Community Band - 2023 practice schedules

The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 pm at Memorial Hall. For more information or to express interest, please contact Dr. Schreuder at [email protected].
CHADRON, NE
