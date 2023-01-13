Read full article on original website
Scottsbluff police investigate reported gun at YMCA
On Jan. 16 at approximately 4:57 p.m., Scottsbluff police officers were called to the YMCA to a complaint of someone in one of the gymnasiums with a gun. Officers made contact with several juveniles having a disagreement, and no gun has been located at this time. "The juveniles were released...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff Police Department publishes results for Drive Sober or get Pulled Over
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff Police department over the holiday season participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled campaign. The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic enforcement campaign from Dec. 16 and went until Jan. 1. During this campaign the SBPD issued a total of 153 citation and made a total of 290 contacts.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Several Western Nebraska cities declare snow emergencies
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, and Alliance declare a snow emergency on January 17th until further notice expect for the City of Alliance which will be in effect until Wednesday, January 18th at 5:00pm. Residents who live in snow routes are asked to move all...
POST PODCAST: Alliance Police Department
School Resource Officer Tyler Sherlock and Volunteer In Policing Services Beth Forney discuss the VIPS program.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
A local man is arrested on drug related charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - 19-year-old Aaron Wilders girlfriend told police that Wilder assaulted her and hit her car with his own car. This led to police searching for Wilder after speaking with the victim. Court documents stated that Wilder was tracked down in his vehicle where police found several pills,...
Scotts Bluff Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam/fraudulent phone calls happening recently. We have had multiple reports on Tuesday. In some instances, the caller ID shows the phone number of our office. This is known as “spoofing,” and it’s very common. Crooks use various tools to decide what number shows up in your caller ID.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
Local church donates rifle resistant vest to Alliance Police Department
During the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting, the council approved the donation of a rifle resistant vest to the Alliance Police Department from the Evangelical Free Church of Alliance. Councilwoman Tearza Mashburn asked a few questions about the vest. "Our officers have a vest that they already use for...
Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Prison
A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died. According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Phillip Nelson Taylor died at the prison this morning, Jan. 11. He was 71. Per department policy, an autopsy will be...
Annual AG appreciation banquet to be held in Chadron
The 47th annual AG appreciation banquet will be held Jan. 14 starting at 5:30 pm. The banquet will be held at the Dawes County Fair Grounds.
Chadron police remind community about snow removal
The Chadron Police Department would like to remind all property owners and renters to ensure they remove snow and ice from their sidewalks for the safety of all walkers that utilize them. City of Chadron ordinance 13-209 states; It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots,...
Box Butte County Sheriff's Office responds to Nance Road accident
The Box Butte County Sheriff's Office was called to a vehicle accident on Jan. 5. On Jan. 5 at approximately 4:45 p.m. a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by 29-year-old Jordan Appel was eastbound on Nance Road and 25 Street. Appel lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway and slid into the north ditch.
Alliance library schedules planned power outage
Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be without electricity for scheduled maintenance from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm on Friday, January 13th. The Library will remain open to patrons during this time. For more information, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387.
Friends of Chadron Public Library to hold book sale
The Friends of the Chadron Public Library will hold a book sale Jan. 13 - 14 from 9 a.m .- 3 p.m. The book sale will be held at the Chadron Library Annex building.
News Channel Nebraska
Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week
CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
My Angels restaurant holding cancer fundraiser for local Alliance man
According to a Facebook post by My Angels Restaurant in Alliance, "As a family owned business we get the chance every now and then to give back to our community. We’ve done a few fundraisers for families going through life changing events. Dan Walton and his family are in need of our community. Dan is fighting cancer with his family by his side. When our family was going through our loss, Shari and her family were there with loving words and support. She’s an amazing person who’s always helping. From working in the WIC office, to donating to fundraisers, they’re always there to help others. We would love to be the same light for Dan, Shari and their family. On Sunday 1/15/23 we will be doing a enchilada fundraiser to help with any cost they maybe coming into. We look forward to seeing all of you! May your day be blessed!"
CSC Music sets spring performance schedule
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Music department plans to host 16 music concerts and recitals for the spring semester. All performances are free and open to the public. Dr. Brooks Hafey kicks off the year with another installment in the Keyboard Through the Ages series featuring Late Romantic keyboard music Sunday, Jan, 22, at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.
Road Trip: Backaracks Restaurant in Scottsbluff
This weeks road trip was to Scottsbluff. I found myself heading to the Bluffs for an appointment, which always means experiencing somewhere fun, that you don't have at home. My travel companion was Belle, so i wanted to take her someplace fun, she had never been. We decided on Backaracks, at 1402 E 20th. It's very easy to find, lots of parking. When you go in, it strikes you how big this place is. It of course is the sports bar and grill in the back of Racks, who hold residence in the front part of the building. So you go in the side, door. It's a big bar and critters on the wall welcome you in. And that critter has a big ol "rack".
Annual On-Farm Research results meeting to be held in Alliance
The annual On-Farm Research Results Meeting for this year has been scheduled in Alliance at the Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance. The meeting will be on Wednesday February 15, 2023. There will be results from six local studies including a direct harvest pinto variety trial, two dry bean N...
CSC Community Chorus & Community Band - 2023 practice schedules
The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 pm at Memorial Hall. For more information or to express interest, please contact Dr. Schreuder at [email protected].
