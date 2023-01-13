According to a Facebook post by My Angels Restaurant in Alliance, "As a family owned business we get the chance every now and then to give back to our community. We’ve done a few fundraisers for families going through life changing events. Dan Walton and his family are in need of our community. Dan is fighting cancer with his family by his side. When our family was going through our loss, Shari and her family were there with loving words and support. She’s an amazing person who’s always helping. From working in the WIC office, to donating to fundraisers, they’re always there to help others. We would love to be the same light for Dan, Shari and their family. On Sunday 1/15/23 we will be doing a enchilada fundraiser to help with any cost they maybe coming into. We look forward to seeing all of you! May your day be blessed!"

