ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ukraine Testing Weapons With Range Longer Than Biden Willing to Provide

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukraine is actively testing new weapons that have a longer range than President Joe Biden said he was willing to provide, amid the country's ongoing war with Russia.

On Friday, the Kyiv Independent reported that a Ukrainian defense company, Ukroboronprom, announced that it had completed testing of a long-range drone.
"As reported, at the beginning of December, Ukroboronprom was informed about successful tests of a Ukrainian strike drone with a range of more than a thousand kilometers," the company said in a translated statement. According to the Kyiv Independent , the long-range drone will also be able to carry a payload of up to 75 kilograms or roughly 165 pounds.

The news from the Ukrainian Defense company comes amid Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia. Throughout the war, the U.S. and other Western nations have continued to supply Ukraine with military and economic aid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRiHB_0kE3Fmiq00

The U.S. has sent dozens of defense packages to Ukraine which have included HIMARS and a Patriot air defense system . However, Biden previously said that he would not send missiles that could easily reach Russia to Ukraine.

"We're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia," Biden said in May, Reuters reported.

In August, the U.K. Ministry of Defence announced that it was sending more multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine. According to a statement, the MLRS have a range of around 80 kilometers.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned the U.S. against sending longer-range weapons to Ukraine in September.

"If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line, and will become a direct party to the conflict," she said.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also made similar comments in September, saying, "We are warning the U.S. against making provocative steps, such as deliveries of longer-range and more devastating weapons," the Associated Press reported.

"We have repeatedly warned the U.S. about the consequences that may follow if the U.S. continues to flood Ukraine with weapons," Ryabkov said, according to the AP. "It effectively puts itself in a state close to what can be described as a party to the conflict."

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a "3 billion package of military capabilities," in an effort to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia, which includes dozens of different weapons and defense mechanisms, such as howitzer missiles and anti-tank missiles.

"These capabilities will complement and work with the expanded U.S.- led training beginning this month that will build Ukraine's capacity to conduct joint maneuver and combined operations," deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, Laura Cooper said in a statement.

Newsweek reached out to the U.S. Department of Defense for comment.

Comments / 44

Gordon Deere
4d ago

I wonder how many of these weapons will actually be used on us someday. Seems to be our norm. It's how the cartel in Mexico and South America, Afghanistan and Isis got their weapons...from us

Reply(7)
10
Political Savant
4d ago

They will blackmail Biden using coke head Hunter. He will be forced to give them what they desire.

Reply(1)
10
Newtduke
4d ago

We need to stop supplying any money, supplies or weapons to Ukraine. Not our fight, not our battle, not our war, not our concern.

Reply(13)
9
Related
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Sends Offensive Weaponry to Ukraine

Reports of a recent shift from more defensive to more offensive weapon systems shipped from the U.S. to Ukraine come amid an ongoing debate in Washington, D.C. between those advocating for further spending on Ukraine’s military capabilities and others wanting greater oversight over the use of taxpayer dollars. On...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green

Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy