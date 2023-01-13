Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
Legislative committee proposes alternative youth education study
The South Dakota House Education Committee has passed a resolution to study alternative paths for teens to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma. House Concurrent Resolution 6001 would set up a task force to look at new ways to engage youth who do not respond to going to high school or obtaining a GED. Supporters of the resolution say this could lead to a positive alternative to formal education, serving the student population currently slipping through the cracks.
sdpb.org
Department of History of the State of South Dakota is established in 1901
January 30th, 1901, the Journal of the State Legislature reports that the House has approved House Bill 10. Having passed in both legislative bodies, it was sent to Governor Charles Herreid. He signed the bill a week later. It established the Department of History of the State of South Dakota and defined the duties and powers of the State Historical Society.
sdpb.org
South Dakota's contribution to the 24th Amendment to the US Constitution
South Dakota became the 38th state to ratify the 24th Amendment to the US Constitution on January 23rd, 1964. The amendment abolished poll taxes. South Dakota’s approval meant that three-quarters of the state legislatures or state conventions had approved the measure and it became part of the US Constitution.
sdpb.org
Political Junkies: Bills to watch in 2023
It's been a bustling beginning to the South Dakota legislative session! The Dakota Political Junkies are here with their recommendations on which bills you should be watching.
sdpb.org
Legislative panel rejects bill granting GOAC subpoena power | Jan 16
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A house panel is rejecting a bill that would allow a legislative group...
sdpb.org
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra receives largest donation in history
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is looking to the future after the organization received the largest donation in its history. SDSO executive director Jennifer Teisinger said the $2 million donation was made by Rosemarie and Dean Buntrock after they read an article featuring the orchestra published in the New Yorker magazine.
sdpb.org
Food tax cut bill gets introduced as viability concern takes shape
Barbara checks out at the Sunshine Grocery near downtown Sioux Falls. Her shopping habits have changed in the last year as inflation has added to her food bill. . “I watch the specials a lot more than I used to,” Barbara said. “I probably eat different because of the price of some of the meats, like eggs are unbelievable expensive.”
sdpb.org
Wounded Knee Stand-Off 50th Anniversary
This article is taken from the February 2023 issue of South Dakota Public Broadcasting Magazine. Read past issues HERE. On February 27th, 1973, a 71-day stand-off began at Wounded Knee. During this time, around 200 Ogalala Lakota and American Indian Movement (AIM) followers occupied the town of Wounded Knee, SD. The occupation was a result of the desire among Native people that their voices be heard and treaties fulfilled. The town of Wounded Knee was significant because of the massacre that took place there 80 years prior.
Comments / 1