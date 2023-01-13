Read full article on original website
John Lee Easter
John Lee Easter, 82, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, January 20 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Mount Israel...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, January 16, 2023: Albemarle man camp
Regular readers know that we spent the first six years of life growing up at the Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant off Arkansas 19 South. The company maintained a couple of dozen houses between the highway and the company’s fence line so that it would have a ready group of operators on site. Our former Arkla friends often laugh with us at the thought of modern-day OSHA freaking out about the prospects of dozens of families living so close to a natural gas compression facility. We thought of this when we read recently about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to create a new workers camp. No, not for its Magnolia expansion, but for nearly 850 workers in Southwestern Australia – specifically in Australind about two hours south of Perth. The Australian Broadcasting Company says that since there’s nowhere to live near the company’s hard-rock lithium mine near Australind, it will build 200 “villas” that will include a swimming pool, commercial kitchen and a gym. A similar proposal for 500 workers in the nearby community for Billingup has met with opposition.
News from peers of Southern Arkansas University
News from peers of Southern Arkansas University – the 11 other member schools of the Great American Conference. Seminar to help students understand and overcome debt. Arkansas Tech University’s One-Stop Student Center will offer a program entitled “Color Your Debt Away” to ATU students during the month of January.
SAU posts President's List for fall semester
Southern Arkansas University has announced that 415 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its President's List. (Editor’s note: The university provides magnoliareporter.com with a list of only those President’s List students who are international students, or from Columbia County).
Final Columbia County divorce decrees through Friday, January 13, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
COVID-19 cases down in five-county area
New COVID-19 cases were down in four of South Arkansas' counties in Monday, and remained the same in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659. Total Active Cases: 58. Down...
Southern Arkansas women get big win against Southeastern Oklahoma
Southern Arkansas women's basketball recorded their largest win of the 2023 portion of the season with a 15-point victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Magnolia. The 74-59 win improves the Muleriders to 2-6 in conference as they serve Southeastern with their 6th loss of the season. Senior Mychala Linzy...
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County down by 14
Active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County were down 14 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659. Total Active Cases: 62. Down 14 since Saturday. Total Recovered...
Southeastern Oklahoma ends seven-game SAU streak
Gregory Hammond Jr. logged a hefty double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds for Southern Arkansas, but visiting Southeastern Oklahoma earned a 79-68 win Saturday. Southern Arkansas cut a 24-point deficit midway through the first half down to five points at the intermission. Southeastern Oklahoma shot 50% from the floor and used 24 makes from the charity stripe for the Great American Conference win.
Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
Alysia Behnke on Southern New Hampshire University's President's List
Alysia Behnke of Waldo has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2022 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status...
