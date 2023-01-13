ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Families look back at civil rights movement at Henry Ford Museum on MLK Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many metro Detroit communities took time to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. From rallies to parades, King's legacy took center stage. Monday, the Henry Ford Museum gave families the opportunity to look back at history and the impact of the civil rights movement.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Howell library holds its first MLK Day event, presenting Black and Brown Theatre of Detroit

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, the Howell Carnegie District Library did something they hadn't done before. They held their first event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Library Director Holly Ward Lamb said it's something they always wanted to do and then when the Huron-Clinton Metroparks reached out to them, along with the Livingston Diversity Council, "It was a no-brainer," Lamb said.
HOWELL, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices inch upward in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit are on the rise once again. In metro Detroit, the average price of gas sits at around $3.34 a gallon according to AAA. That's up more than 30 cents in the past month. Experts say higher demand and tighter supplies are fueling...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Police announce arrest in December murder of mother outside Detroit store

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police on Tuesday morning announced an arrest in the December murder of a 53-year-old mother outside of a Detroit store that shook the community. Tracie Golden, a mother and wife, was murdered outside Beverage One on Outer Drive and Grand River just before New Year's Eve.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Scattered showers fade away overnight

Tonight: Spotty showers fade after midnight. Then it will stay cloudy with a low of 36°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 41°. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph. Thursday: A wintry mix Wednesday night, but after 8 AM Thursday it should be rain in the first half of the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon could be heavy. High of 47°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Secretary Benson announces plan to expand protections for election workers

LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced plans to expand protections for voters and election workers during a news conference Tuesday. She says the Election Policy Advisory Task Force has been created, made up of nonpartisan members including election officials and committee members from the Michigan House and Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Clouds, drizzle, and a shower chance overnight

Tonight: Showers or drizzle overnight with temperatures rising into the upper 30s to around 40 by morning. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Bits of sun possible in the morning and then rain showers possible in the afternoon. High of 46°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Lots of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Officer shoots, injures 'heavily armed' man at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man who police say was heavily armed and moving around erratically in a gas station in Detroit was shot by an officer this morning. Detroit police say the incident happened at a Citgo gas station near 8 Mile and Berg Road. According to police, the...
DETROIT, MI

