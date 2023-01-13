Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Attorney reflects on his time as the driver for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Detroit
(WXYZ) — Today is about reflecting on the life of iconic civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As his birthday is celebrated around the world today, many have come to pay tribute. His accomplishments are also the focus of a special tour and event at Detroit Historical Museum.
Tv20detroit.com
Families look back at civil rights movement at Henry Ford Museum on MLK Day
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many metro Detroit communities took time to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. From rallies to parades, King's legacy took center stage. Monday, the Henry Ford Museum gave families the opportunity to look back at history and the impact of the civil rights movement.
Tv20detroit.com
Howell library holds its first MLK Day event, presenting Black and Brown Theatre of Detroit
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, the Howell Carnegie District Library did something they hadn't done before. They held their first event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Library Director Holly Ward Lamb said it's something they always wanted to do and then when the Huron-Clinton Metroparks reached out to them, along with the Livingston Diversity Council, "It was a no-brainer," Lamb said.
Tv20detroit.com
DIA argues Van Gogh painting at center of lawsuit is 'immune from seizure'
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Institute of Arts is arguing that the Van Gogh painting at the center of an ongoing lawsuit is "immune from seizure" under the Immunity from Seizure Act. According to the court filing from Monday, lawyers for the institution said the DIA applied to the State...
Tv20detroit.com
'We love him dearly': Family searches for missing Detroit teen last seen in November
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A family is searching for answers in the disappearance of 19-year-old Trey Rogers. Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds. “I need to...
Tv20detroit.com
Dog rescue captured on police body cameras at Ann Arbor's Gallup Park
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It happened in a moment: a dog’s owner let her off the leash to play catch at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor. They were enjoying the morning. Then, the dog saw swans just past the ice and decided to chase. “She just took...
Tv20detroit.com
McLaren Macomb patients complain of crowded wait rooms, rude staff
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County woman is voicing concerns after she was treated at McLaren Macomb hospital over the weekend. Shinika Smith says she went to the hospital just before 2 a.m. Sunday after having an allergic reaction. "I was leaving a keno party at my...
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices inch upward in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit are on the rise once again. In metro Detroit, the average price of gas sits at around $3.34 a gallon according to AAA. That's up more than 30 cents in the past month. Experts say higher demand and tighter supplies are fueling...
Tv20detroit.com
Here are the Michigan districts that will get resource officers over the next 3 years
(WXYZ) — According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office, 195 school districts across Michigan will be getting a boost in security. The extra security is part of a $25 million grant matching program with the funds being administered by Michigan State Police. The participating schools will receive resource officers over the next three years.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor shaken after a man caught on camera firing a gun into a townhouse
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ann Arbor neighborhood is on edge after a man was caught on camera firing a gun into a townhouse with children sleeping inside. The scene unfolded at 1 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the Creekside Court Townhouse Complex off of Platt Road. Surveillance...
Tv20detroit.com
Police announce arrest in December murder of mother outside Detroit store
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police on Tuesday morning announced an arrest in the December murder of a 53-year-old mother outside of a Detroit store that shook the community. Tracie Golden, a mother and wife, was murdered outside Beverage One on Outer Drive and Grand River just before New Year's Eve.
Tv20detroit.com
Cousin of missing Detroit teen Zion Foster released from custody after completing bootcamp program
(WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that the cousin of Zion Foster has been released from prison after completing a boot camp program. Jaylin Brazier was released Tuesday from the Special Alternative Incarceration Facility at the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson. He had been sentenced in March...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating after shots fired into Ann Arbor townhouse
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Police is asking for the community’s help after they say a person fired shots into a townhouse off Platt Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Police say the person of interest was in a black Jeep, possibly a Compass or...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Scattered showers fade away overnight
Tonight: Spotty showers fade after midnight. Then it will stay cloudy with a low of 36°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 41°. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph. Thursday: A wintry mix Wednesday night, but after 8 AM Thursday it should be rain in the first half of the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon could be heavy. High of 47°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Secretary Benson announces plan to expand protections for election workers
LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced plans to expand protections for voters and election workers during a news conference Tuesday. She says the Election Policy Advisory Task Force has been created, made up of nonpartisan members including election officials and committee members from the Michigan House and Senate.
Tv20detroit.com
‘Strong police work.’ DPD defends credit card arrest that judge called ‘ridiculous’
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sandra Wilson, the woman arrested by Detroit police and accused of stealing a credit card she says she was only trying to return, is suing the City of Detroit and alleging her constitutional rights were violated. At the same time, Detroit police officials are defending the...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Clouds, drizzle, and a shower chance overnight
Tonight: Showers or drizzle overnight with temperatures rising into the upper 30s to around 40 by morning. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Bits of sun possible in the morning and then rain showers possible in the afternoon. High of 46°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Lots of...
Tv20detroit.com
Cousin suspected in Zion Foster's disappearance released early from prison
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a day Ciera Milton thought was still more than a year away. The main suspect in the disappearance of her daughter 17-year-old Zion Foster was released from prison just 10 months into a 23-month minimum sentence. “This is just not something that's acceptable —...
Tv20detroit.com
Family of mom, children who froze to death in Pontiac say 'they were loved'
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — “If that phone would have rang, I would have been there,” Theresa Milton said. She got a phone call too late. “My oldest daughter called me and said, 'You know that is Monica’s body they found.' And I dropped the phone and my stomach balled up in knots,” she said.
Tv20detroit.com
Officer shoots, injures 'heavily armed' man at Detroit gas station
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man who police say was heavily armed and moving around erratically in a gas station in Detroit was shot by an officer this morning. Detroit police say the incident happened at a Citgo gas station near 8 Mile and Berg Road. According to police, the...
