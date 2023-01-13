Read full article on original website
This week is Community Risk Reduction week in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — State officials announced a special week to improve fire safety across Illinois. It's called Community Risk Reduction, CRR, Week and it's running from Monday, January 16, 2023 through Sunday, January 22, 2023. The goal of CRR Week is to raise awareness among the fire service...
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The nearly two million people in Illinois using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, will see their benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced the change on Tuesday. Nearly half of the states across the...
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
13 high schools in Virginia didn't notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Another school system in Northern Virginia has admitted to not telling students about their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship deadlines. Two Prince William County high schools most recently didn't notify students, the school district told WJLA. The school...
2 Illinois State Police cars hit within 2 days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating two separate Scott's Law violations. On January 14 at around 2:33 am ISP officers began investigating a traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper squad car along interstate 57 northbound. The ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder...
Sheriff's Association warns scammers seeking donations to fight assault weapons ban
ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — The Illinois Sheriff’s Association issued a warning to the public about scammers trying to capitalize on the recent passage of the assault weapons ban. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, ISA, said residents are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to their organization to help fight the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
