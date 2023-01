Judi’s House celebrated its 20th anniversary gala on Nov. 3 at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. Founded by Brian Griese, a former Denver Broncos quarterback and his wife, Brook. Judi’s House helps children and families grieving a death find connection and healing. The evening also celebrated the JAG Institute and its role in helping other agencies nationwide expand their services for bereaved children.

