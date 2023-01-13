Read full article on original website
Related
alreporter.com
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
allamericanatlas.com
51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)
Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
WHNT-TV
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) Hazel Green vs. Sparkman (10 p.m.) Hazel Green vs. Sparkman (10 p.m., January 17, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 17, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January...
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
Struggling Alabama schools hope new math coaches will help students
Struggling Alabama elementary schools will look to hire 83 math coaches, using $90,000 in state funding, this year, in a bid to improve low math proficiency rates. Coaching positions will be added to Alabama’s 25% lowest-performing elementary schools. The funding comes from a 2022 law aimed at improving math in the early grades.
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
alreporter.com
Innovate Alabama opens second round of grant funding to benefit local entrepreneurs
Innovate Alabama will open applications for the second round of the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.
WSFA
Alabama Secretary of State officially withdraws from ERIC organization
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Newly sworn-in Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has officially withdrawn from the Electronic Registration Information Center. In a release from his office, Allen promoted the move as his first official act in office, a move he had promised to make as such during his campaign for Secretary of State.
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Most commonly seen birds in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch.
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
footballscoop.com
Rush Propst is back in Alabama high school football
One of the most successful, and inarguably one of the most controversial, head coaches in Alabama high school football history is back. Rush Propst was announced Monday as the associate head coach and athletics director at Coosa Christian in Gadsen, Ala. The job will be Propst's first in Alabama since...
Legacy Museum draws second-most visitors among Alabama’s paid tourism sites
The expanded Legacy Museum, opened by the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery in 2021, now ranks as Alabama’s second-most popular paid attraction, the state tourism director said. More than 500,000 people a year now visit the Legacy Museum, “which made it the number two attraction for the whole state...
ABC 33/40 News
Prison inmates and dead people receive $6M in Alabama unemployment benefits, report finds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A scathing state audit finds the Alabama Department of Labor failing to safeguard taxpayer dollars by improperly paying unemployment benefits to state inmates and deceased people. The Special Report on Unemployment Compensation Payments Issued by the Alabama Department of Labor was released Friday by the...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
altoday.com
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission moves forward with reviewing applications
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) met on Thursday to review applications from business owners looking to join the new Alabama cannabis industry. The deadline to submit an application to the Commission was December 30. While 607 groups and individuals requested application forms, only 94 turned in a completed application to the AMCC by the deadline.
WAAY-TV
Combating gun violence among young Black men in North Alabama takes community effort, activists say
Recent shootings throughout North Alabama and even across the state have some social activists calling for change to help teach Black men about the dangers of gun violence. Social leaders want to make sure they spread gun violence awareness to help keep young Black men out of trouble and away from jail.
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
Comments / 10