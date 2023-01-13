ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
alreporter.com

Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it

There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
allamericanatlas.com

51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)

Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) Hazel Green vs. Sparkman (10 p.m.) Hazel Green vs. Sparkman (10 p.m., January 17, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 17, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January...
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
AL.com

Struggling Alabama schools hope new math coaches will help students

Struggling Alabama elementary schools will look to hire 83 math coaches, using $90,000 in state funding, this year, in a bid to improve low math proficiency rates. Coaching positions will be added to Alabama’s 25% lowest-performing elementary schools. The funding comes from a 2022 law aimed at improving math in the early grades.
alreporter.com

Innovate Alabama opens second round of grant funding to benefit local entrepreneurs

Innovate Alabama will open applications for the second round of the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.
WSFA

Alabama Secretary of State officially withdraws from ERIC organization

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Newly sworn-in Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has officially withdrawn from the Electronic Registration Information Center. In a release from his office, Allen promoted the move as his first official act in office, a move he had promised to make as such during his campaign for Secretary of State.
CBS 42

This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
footballscoop.com

Rush Propst is back in Alabama high school football

One of the most successful, and inarguably one of the most controversial, head coaches in Alabama high school football history is back. Rush Propst was announced Monday as the associate head coach and athletics director at Coosa Christian in Gadsen, Ala. The job will be Propst's first in Alabama since...
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
altoday.com

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission moves forward with reviewing applications

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) met on Thursday to review applications from business owners looking to join the new Alabama cannabis industry. The deadline to submit an application to the Commission was December 30. While 607 groups and individuals requested application forms, only 94 turned in a completed application to the AMCC by the deadline.
Washington Examiner

Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed

The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
