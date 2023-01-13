(Minneapolis, MN) – A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison on murder charges relating to his wife’s death on Green Lake has had his conviction overturned by the attorney general’s office. 63-year-old Thomas Rhodes had been convicted of 1st and 2nd Degree Murder in 1998 for the death of his wife Jane, but on Friday the conviction was overturned by Judge Thomas Van Hon, and Rhodes pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter for operating the boat too fast in the dark without life jackets, and knowing his wife could not swim. It was an Alford Plea, in which he did not admit guilt but admitted there was enough evidence to convict him. Judge Van Hon sentenced him to 4 years, which he has already served. Rhodes was released from the state prison at Moose Lake Friday afternoon.

