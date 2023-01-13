Read full article on original website
Jody R. Freese
Jody R. Freese, 69, of Raymond, died Monday, January 16th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral will 10:30 am, Saturday, January 21st at Living Hope in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Carla Rudie
Carla Rudie, 55, of Willmar, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her home following a 2-year battle with glioblastoma. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, at First Covenant Church in Willmar and will be streamed on the church's YouTube page. Interment will be at Stiklestad Cemetery near Doran. Her visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, at the church followed by a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
Willmar CABS facility needs more staffing
(Willmar MN-) A state hospital in Willmar for children with mental illness needs more staff. Representative Dave Baker says the Child and Adolescent Behavior Health Hospital, or CABS, opened a few years ago, but has been unable to serve as many patients as it was designed for because of a lack of staff...
Man serving life term for murder on Green Lake has his conviction overturned
(Minneapolis, MN) – A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison on murder charges relating to his wife’s death on Green Lake has had his conviction overturned by the attorney general’s office. 63-year-old Thomas Rhodes had been convicted of 1st and 2nd Degree Murder in 1998 for the death of his wife Jane, but on Friday the conviction was overturned by Judge Thomas Van Hon, and Rhodes pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter for operating the boat too fast in the dark without life jackets, and knowing his wife could not swim. It was an Alford Plea, in which he did not admit guilt but admitted there was enough evidence to convict him. Judge Van Hon sentenced him to 4 years, which he has already served. Rhodes was released from the state prison at Moose Lake Friday afternoon.
Olivia murder suspect has court date Tuesday
(Olivia MN-) A scheduling conference takes place Tuesday for Renville County murder suspect Houston Morris. In November, a Renville County judge ruled on testimony issues prior to the murder trial of Morris, 38 of Olivia, who is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing 13-year-old Isaac Hoff of Bird Island to death and trying to kill the boy's mother March 24th. Court records say the boy tried to defend his mother while she was being beaten by Morris and was fatally stabbed in the chest during the attack.
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
(Willlmar MN-) A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim
A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
Warriors Hold Off Thunderhawks
The BOLD Warriors boys basketball team hosted the Montevideo Thunderhawks Monday night. BOLD led at halftime with a score of 43-27. In the second half the Thunderhawks rallied back but came up six points short. The Warriors won by a final score of 66-60. Lead scorers for BOLD were Ryan...
Monticello man seriously wounded in shooting; teen arrested
A Monticello man is in a serious but stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times, the Wright County Sheriff's Office has said. The victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels, was found lying near the entrance of a compost facility on the 1700 block of River Street W. at about 8:31 p.m. Monday.
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
Sheriff urges people to re-set their ‘smart phones’
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is urging people who wear Apple watches to adjust or re-adjust the settings on those watches or similar “smart” monitoring devices so they will not send out false alarms. Recently, the sheriff’s department has been receiving emergency alerts about falls or crashes,...
