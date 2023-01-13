Michigan GOP electors sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election

S ixteen Michigan GOP electors are being sued over documents claiming that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit was filed by three Democratic electors. In the suit, the three claimed the GOP electors tried to cast Michigan's votes fraudulently for Trump, even creating a fake certificate declaring Trump the winner, which they put forward as an official record.

"Despite the results of a free and fair election in Michigan, canvassed and certified according to Michigan Election Law, the defendants participated in a fraudulent scheme to steal the election and install the losing candidate (Donald Trump) as President," the Democratic electors wrote.

The 16 GOP electors created a “certificate signed by the defendants and styled ‘Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Michigan,' which they offered as an official public record,” the suit claimed.

It goes on to say the group “convened and organized in the State Capitol on December 14, 2020 to cast Michigan’s 16 electoral votes for Donald Trump, when in fact none of this was true.” Instead, the suit said the group attempted to enter the Capitol but was denied access.

The suit also alleged that the scheme was closely coordinated with the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

The three plaintiffs are seeking damages worth at least $25,000, claiming that they “suffered humiliation, mental anguish and stress as a result of being cast in the false light created by defendants’ election fraud and lies.”