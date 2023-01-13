Jazz Fest 2023: Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Santana, and more!

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is just around the corner and on Friday, event organizers announced the performers who will be flooding the Big Easy with sweet and sultry sounds.

On top of the dozens of different jazz performers who give the festival its namesake, range from a variety of genres, including rap, R&B, country, and rock. Here’s who’s slated to perform.

Performers

Ed Sheeran

Dead & Company

Lizzo

Mumford & Sons

The Lumineers

Santana

Jon Batiste

Jill Scott

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Kane Brown

H.E.R.

Steve Miller Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Gary Clark Jr.

Leon Bridges

Farruko

Ludacris

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave.

Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebel

Kenny Loggins

The Revivalists

Herbie Hancock

Ne-Yo

Big Freedia

JazzFest is scheduled for April 28-30 and May 4-7. Get tickets and more information here .

Full Lineup

