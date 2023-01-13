Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Texas Tech and the #21 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Bears will be strutting in after a victory while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Basketball: Daily Fantasy Picks
Baylor and Texas Tech are part of a set of games in the Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports late evening pool for men’s college basketball as Big 12 play continues on Tuesday. This season, when Big 12 games are part of the pool at Draft Kings, I’ll provide my recommendations based on the lineup I’m playing that day. In this case, the recommendations are for a Classic game, which features eight players — three guards, three forwards and two guard/forwards (utility). The lineup must contain players from at least two different games. The salary cap is $50,000.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on West Virginia’s 74-65 Win over Baylor
The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the No. 18 Baylor Bears, 74-65, in a Big 12 women’s basketball matchup at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV, on Sunday. Here are three thoughts on the game. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) has now won three straight since losing its first two Big 12...
kwbu.org
Dr. Jackson Griggs - CEO of Waco Family Medicine
The 2023 season of the Central Texas Leadership Series begins with a look at how Waco Family Medicine is making healthcare affordable for Central Texans, bringing high-quality healthcare to all. Jim Haller leads the conversation with Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
fox44news.com
Shots fired in Temple neighborhood, one in custody
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in Temple Police custody after an aggravated assault. Officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual due to their driving at a high speed through the neighborhood. No...
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with at least one person trapped inside a car. The crash happened at S. 28th St. and Franklin Ave. This is a developing story.
Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks
TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
fox44news.com
Couple arrested for injury to child, CPS takes custody of son
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – The mother and father of a young boy have been arrested and the child placed in custody of Child Protective Services following an incident reported Monday afternoon in Bellmead. Bellmead Police arrested 29-year-old Sabrina Joann Morris and 35-year-old Clifford Nikolas Behrens at a residence on...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
