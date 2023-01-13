ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Basketball: Daily Fantasy Picks

Baylor and Texas Tech are part of a set of games in the Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports late evening pool for men’s college basketball as Big 12 play continues on Tuesday. This season, when Big 12 games are part of the pool at Draft Kings, I’ll provide my recommendations based on the lineup I’m playing that day. In this case, the recommendations are for a Classic game, which features eight players — three guards, three forwards and two guard/forwards (utility). The lineup must contain players from at least two different games. The salary cap is $50,000.
Three Thoughts on West Virginia’s 74-65 Win over Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the No. 18 Baylor Bears, 74-65, in a Big 12 women’s basketball matchup at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV, on Sunday. Here are three thoughts on the game. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) has now won three straight since losing its first two Big 12...
Dr. Jackson Griggs - CEO of Waco Family Medicine

The 2023 season of the Central Texas Leadership Series begins with a look at how Waco Family Medicine is making healthcare affordable for Central Texans, bringing high-quality healthcare to all. Jim Haller leads the conversation with Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
Shots fired in Temple neighborhood, one in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in Temple Police custody after an aggravated assault. Officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual due to their driving at a high speed through the neighborhood. No...
Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks

TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
Couple arrested for injury to child, CPS takes custody of son

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – The mother and father of a young boy have been arrested and the child placed in custody of Child Protective Services following an incident reported Monday afternoon in Bellmead. Bellmead Police arrested 29-year-old Sabrina Joann Morris and 35-year-old Clifford Nikolas Behrens at a residence on...
Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
