wgac.com
Aiken Regional Offering Qualified Nurses up to $25,000 Sign-On Bonus
Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced today that qualified nurses will be offered a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000. The hospital will be holding regularly scheduled job fairs throughout the year with most focusing on positions in nursing and support services. Walk-in Wednesdays will be available for those interested in current available positions. Applicants can also submit their resume for future opportunities.
wfxg.com
Ex-mayor issues statements on GA Tech suspension, executive order
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to two stories making headlines in recent days. First, FOX54 reported Georgia Tech had severed ties with the ex-mayor, citing ongoing ethics concerns and investigations. In a statement issued through the ex-mayor's public relations consultant Nikolaj Leszczynski, the mayor responded to the suspension.
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Aiken (SC) Celebrates Four New Fire Trucks Totaling $3M
Aiken Department of Public Safety, city leaders and members of the community celebrated the fire department’s four new fire trucks with a push-in ceremony Thursday, postandcourier.com reported. The department purchased three new engine pump trucks and one ladder truck in December 2022, the report said. The four trucks totaled...
CSRA ranks in Top 25 for worst life expectancy, report finds
The Augusta metro ranks 23rd on the list, with an average life expectancy of 76.5 years.
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
carolinapanorama.com
Former City Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman dies
Brian DeQuincey Newman, who made history as the youngest person ever to be elected to Columbia City Council, died on January 3, 2023. He was 40 years old. Newman was a member of a prominent local family. He was the great nephew of the late state Senator I. DeQuincey Newman, who was also a prominent South Carolina civil rights leader. I. DeQuincey Newman United Methodist Church is named in his honor. His father, Clifton Newman, and sister, Jocelyn Newman, are state Circuit Court judges.
Aiken leaders to discuss development commission a part of failed Project Pascalis
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Changes could be coming to the Aiken Municipal Development Commission following several resignations. The group works with developers in the city. “Three lawsuits, several ethics complaints, and numerous signatures on a petition, and they’re finally starting to pay attention,” a plaintiff in one lawsuit against project Kelly Cornelius told NewsChannel 6’s […]
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
Four-day-old infant surrendered to Prisma Health Richland under Daniel's Law
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A four-day-old infant has been surrendered to Prisma Health Richland hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS). Daniel's Law, or the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, allows a safe, legal option for the abandonment of babies up to...
WRDW-TV
What Augusta ex-mayor says about latest news reports
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to news that Georgia Tech dropped him as a professor and that he tried to give himself access to his city email account after he left office. Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for...
wfxg.com
Former Augusta mayor Davis issues order to keep his office space, furniture, and supplies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The final executive order by former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis is causing some controversy within the city government. As his final executive order, Davis authorized all office space, furniture, furnishings, computer, office machines, and supplies he designated be allowed for him and his transition staff at no cost. Additionally, Davis authorized that his city email access remain active until Mar. 1, 2023. The order says these allowances are "to assure continuity in the execution of the laws and the conduct of the legislative and executive affairs of the City of Augusta government" during the transition from Davis to new mayor Garnett Johnson.
Aiken leaders to discuss planning for growth on southside
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken City Council is working to establish more control over the city’s southside development. “I just feel like the city tends to spend money on things that aren’t really necessary,” Chef Ashley Clark told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Businesses, apartments, and two grocery stores are planned for Aiken’s […]
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
wfxg.com
Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
Three Early Enrollees Who Could Impact South Carolina In 2023
South Carolina's football program welcomed eleven early enrollees last week. Who could make the biggest impact this fall?
wfxg.com
Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
