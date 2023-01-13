Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Dave's Place
While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
Introduction of bills continues in 108th Nebraska Legislative Session
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska state senators reconvened Tuesday morning and163 measures were introduced. A few controversial bills were introduced including a proposal from Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart that would adopt the Medicinal Cannabis Act. Thurston Senator Joni Albrecht introduced a measure that would adopt the Nebraska Heartbeat Act.
Nebraska Board of Education seeking feedback on search for new Commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Board of Education is looking for a new Commissioner. The former Commissioner of Education, Mattew Blomstedt, resigned on Jan. 3, 2023, after serving in the role for nine years. Deputy Commissioner Deborah Frison was designated by the State Board as an interim. The...
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
Greater Nebraska braces for Snow Storm
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service is anticipating that North Platte and surrounding areas will receive up to about a foot of snow, maybe even more in some areas. Shawn Jacobs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said, “This is a large...
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase
NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.
Mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Major Winter Storm incoming Tuesday night into Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The calm before the storm Monday into Tuesday, as a major winter storm is on tap for a good deal of the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday. An area of high pressure will be the key weather system for Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
