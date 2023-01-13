ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
Introduction of bills continues in 108th Nebraska Legislative Session

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska state senators reconvened Tuesday morning and163 measures were introduced. A few controversial bills were introduced including a proposal from Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart that would adopt the Medicinal Cannabis Act. Thurston Senator Joni Albrecht introduced a measure that would adopt the Nebraska Heartbeat Act.
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
Greater Nebraska braces for Snow Storm

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service is anticipating that North Platte and surrounding areas will receive up to about a foot of snow, maybe even more in some areas. Shawn Jacobs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said, “This is a large...
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase

NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.
