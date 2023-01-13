ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Point, LA

wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY.com

Bring home a crawfish boil a bucket from Jett’s Crawfish

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– The Bucket Special is back at Jett’s Crawfish for another crawfish season. The bucket features 12 lbs. of crawfish, 6 potatoes, 3 dips, and a souvenir bucket, and all of it spread across the Acadiana Eats Kitchen today. You don’t even have to get out of your car for this meal, Jett’s even has drive-thru.
RAYNE, LA
107 JAMZ

See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]

If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
IOWA, LA
kalb.com

Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said. The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police. Louisiana State Police is investigating...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Progress Being Made at Old Zoë’s Location as Lafayette Foodies Speculate What’s Next in River Ranch

There are a lot of ways to describe Lafayette and the things that we love, but new restaurants will always have a home at the top of the list. I can tell you that I always love writing about restaurants opening as opposed to when I have to write about them closing. I can also tell you that no matter how stacked we are with amazing local restaurants and more than our share of chain options, Lafayette will always give a new restaurant a shot.
LAFAYETTE, LA

