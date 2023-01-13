Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boldy and the Wild, and Does Kuzmenko have move value than Horvat?
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Minnesota Wild and Matt Boldy talking contract extension. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Minnesota Wild and forward Matt Boldy are making some headway on a long-term contract extension. The situation is fluid. Kevin...
Yardbarker
Foligno vs Simmonds In Instant Fight of The Year Candidate
Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds kicked off the much-anticipated Atlantic Division match Saturday night at TD Garden with an instant fight of the year candidate. In what sadly has become the norm in the NHL, a solid, clean hit by Simmonds on Boston...
Yardbarker
Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade
With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
Yardbarker
Flyers momentum halted by Bruins in shutout loss
The streaking Philadelphia Flyers headed north to face off against the current best team in the NHL, the Boston Bruins. The Flyers tried to maintain their momentum but quickly fell victim to the unstoppable Bruins. The Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) faced off the Boston Bruins (34-5-4) on the Bruins’ home ice...
Yardbarker
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
