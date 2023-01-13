Read full article on original website
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge to open in Chesterfield County
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is expected to open in February at 3730 Winterfield Road, Suite 200 in Winterfield Shopping Center.
Richmond councilmember announces agreement reached with convenience store
A spokesperson for Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson announced that an agreement has been reached with the Carolina Express convenience store and its operations.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
What happened to Cocodrilo? What is Bar West?
Cocodrilo opened to much fanfare on Richmond's Grove Avenue in March 2022. Less than a year later, Cocodrilo is no more.
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
Man shot in Henrico home has died
Cameron Darnell Steele, 43, of Henrico, was found shot inside a home along the 5000 block of Charles City Road in eastern Henrico at about 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
Vehicle fire on I-95 causes four-mile backup in Richmond
A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 is currently causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.
Mayor Stoney on service, millennials, and the evil that exists in Richmond
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney discussed the importance of community service, the role of millennials, and the evils that exist in Richmond.
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
Richmond receives $465k for eviction prevention programs
This year, Virginia is sending nearly $3 million to seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in the state. This includes one program in Richmond, which is the city with the highest rates of eviction in Virginia and some of the highest rates in the country.
Man arrested in Newport News, charged with murder of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby
An arrest has been made in the murder of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.
Overdose bill dies despite recent spike alerts throughout Central Virginia
A proposed bill that could've made way for drug dealers to be charged with felony homicide if a user dies of an overdose in Virginia is no more.
southhillenterprise.com
Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood
Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 by jury in civil lawsuit against Windsor police officers
A federal jury reached a verdict in a case against two Windsor police officers accused of conducting a violent traffic stop involving Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant, Caron Nazario in 2020.
Delivery driver dispute: One charged, another injured in Chesterfield shooting
A delivery driver is recovering after being shot by another in Chesterfield County over the weekend.
Why crowd rallied at this Richmond park
A crowd gathered at Richmond's Monroe Park Saturday to rally for improved treatment of prisoners in Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man charged with murder in death of missing Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged with...
WRIC TV
Power outage forces George Wythe High School to close Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — George Wythe High School will be closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 17 due to a power outage, an alert sent out by the school stated. The alert was sent to school staff members just before 7:30 a.m. “Hopefully this issue will be resolved immediately and we...
cardinalnews.org
Fight over gun rights continues
RICHMOND – When gun rights enthusiasts Theresa Davis and Phil Minnich made the three-hour road trip from Martinsville to Richmond’s Capitol Square on Monday, they had one message they wanted lawmakers to hear. “Virginia needs to be a constitutional carry state,” Davis said, referring to legislation that wouldn’t...
