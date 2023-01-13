ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood

Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Power outage forces George Wythe High School to close Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — George Wythe High School will be closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 17 due to a power outage, an alert sent out by the school stated. The alert was sent to school staff members just before 7:30 a.m. “Hopefully this issue will be resolved immediately and we...
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Fight over gun rights continues

RICHMOND – When gun rights enthusiasts Theresa Davis and Phil Minnich made the three-hour road trip from Martinsville to Richmond’s Capitol Square on Monday, they had one message they wanted lawmakers to hear. “Virginia needs to be a constitutional carry state,” Davis said, referring to legislation that wouldn’t...
VIRGINIA STATE

