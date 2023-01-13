MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Thursday for most of southeastern Minnesota, the southern Twin Cities metro and a big chunk of western Wisconsin. The watch will likely turn into a winter storm warning sometime Wednesday, and the metro will switch into a winter storm advisory.Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be an above-average 31 degrees in the Twin Cities. It will be a few degrees cooler in western Minnesota. Once the storm makes its exit late Thursday evening, the metro could have 3-5 inches of fresh snow. Less snow is expected around Elk River, while more snow is expected around Red Wing. Southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will get the brunt of it, with 5-10 inches expected.Friday will be calm but cooler, with a high of 25 in the metro. Saturday and Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, providing comfortable conditions to get out and enjoy the fresh blanket of snow.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO