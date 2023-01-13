ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I have 102 children but can’t have more kids — because of inflation

A polyamorous farmer, 67, has declared he’s done having children — after fathering 102 — because of the “rising cost of living.” Musa Hasahya — who also has 568 grandchildren — has asked all 12 of his wives to go on the birth control pill to avoid another pregnancy because he claims he is unable to feed his massive family, The Sun reports. Hasahya — who lives in Lusaka, Uganda, where polygamy is legal — says his salary doesn’t stretch as far anymore. “My income has become lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living, and my family has become bigger and...
Alisha Starr

Man Refuses to Visit His Parent’s House Because His Former Crush Is Living With Them

85% of men say they have a best friend. Most friendships don't last for life, and the friendship in this story certainly didn't. The following story was told by U/aitaparentex on Reddit. The 1.8k comments make it clear they aren't on his side, but let's hear the full story to see why. He was best friends with his friend Jen from pre-school through ninth grade. He says her home life was pretty rough, so she pretty much lived at his house.
psychologytoday.com

The Tinder 'Super Like' Hints at Illusions of Control

The way dating apps "gamify" romance can lead users to become trapped in patterns of endless swiping. The Tinder "Super Like" shows the subtle ways dating apps foster illusions of control. Swipe-based dating apps like Tinder are a novelty of our digital age. They are extremely popular: Global dating app...
collective.world

Missing Them Doesn’t Mean Your Breakup Was A Mistake

You’re allowed to feel sorry for yourself — but don’t feel sorry for this version of yourself, right now, the one who is about to embark on an invigorating new journey. Feel sorry for the old-you who accepted less than you deserved for far too long. Feel sorry for the you who felt like they were stuck in an uncomfortable situation, who was unable to see the EXIT door that was hovering behind them. Feel sorry for the you who was unable to enjoy life to the fullest because you were so busy trying to please others, so worried about doing the right thing on paper that you never stopped to ask yourself what the best thing for your heart and soul was. Feel sorry for the you that never thought you’d have the strength to do what you’re doing right now, to choose yourself, to decide you deserve so much more.
