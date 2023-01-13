ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Robinson announces run for Muncie mayor

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. − Jeff Robinson told an enthusiastic gathering at Guardian Brewing Co. Thursday that he always intended to run for mayor, "one day." That day has arrived.

"... The more involved I become with the business of running our city, one fact hasbecome alarmingly clear: We just can’t afford to wait," he told the crowd, mostly made up of fellow Democrats.

The 45-year-old president of the Muncie City Council announced he is running for mayor a few weeks after incumbent Republican Mayor Dan Ridenour told a crowd at Elm Street Brewing Co. that he is seeking re-election as the city's chief executive. As of Friday, neither man faced a challenge in the May primary election.

Robinson was elected to the council from the second district in 2019. He is a 2006 graduate of Ball State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the College of Communication, Information, and Media.

He is employed as development director at Shafer Leadership Academy in Muncie. He has also worked as project manager at the Muncie Visitors Bureau, and was also an associate executive director at Cornerstone Center for the Arts.

He has been at odds with Ridenour at times while serving on council. In June the two men verbally sparred about a proposed $3.5 million Muncie Redevelopment Commission bond to provide money for various city projects, including redevelopment of the former Southway Plaza, an infrastructure upgrade for McKinley Neighborhood, City View Homes developments and the creation of a new city park.

Much of the money was to be used to match grants available for the projects.

The argument continued until council voted down the bond 5-4, with all Democrats including Robinson, and one Democrat, Troy Ingram, opposed. Robinson then called on his fellow councilmen to bring the bond issue back. They did and the matter was tabled.

At the July meeting the bond issue was brought back, and this time passed by a 7-2 vote with Robinson still opposed.

He has criticized the mayor for borrowing money through the bond issue to pursue multiple projects on behalf of the the city. A few days before announcing his candidacy, Robinson was the lone council member who voted against zoning changes to the McKinley Neighborhood in advance of plans to redevelop much of the neighborhood.

Robinson said he wished to be consistent in his opposition to the project because it uses borrowed money.

"We have to take care of the basics," Robinson told the crowd, "infrastructure, economic stability, housing and neighborhoods, health and wellness – things that have all been neglected for far too manyyears."

Robinson is using a campaign slogan: "Putting Muncie First!"

"Putting Muncie First is about responsible spending for the benefit of our entire community, notjust for campaign donors and political insiders, or to garner votes to win re-election," Robinson told his supporters.

His campaign is being managed by Muncie business consultant Andrew Dale, who made an unsuccessful run in the 2019 Democratic Primary for mayor. Also part of the Robinson campaign is Sally Jo Vasicko, who serves as campaign treasurer. Vasicko is professor emeritus of political science at Ball State University and co-director of the Bowen Center for Public Affairs.

The Democratic Party in Delaware County has been divided recently between a more traditional, establishment wing and a more reform oriented New Democratic Coalition. It has led to battles over precinct committeemen races. Republicans also saw a sudden change it that party's local leadership in 2022.

Robinson spoke directly about working together Thursday.

"Putting Muncie First means setting old grudges aside," he said. "During my time on our CityCouncil, I’ve worked with and respected Republicans and Democrats alike, without any regardto which “team” they are on, and now we have both parties fighting amongst themselves andundermining one another. It’s time for that to end, and for all of us to Put Muncie First."

Comments / 2

