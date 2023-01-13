ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville guitarist goes viral for beer-chugging guitar solo on Lower Broadway

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
A musician ripping on the guitar and chugging a bottle of Miller High Life — at the same time? Sounds like a night on Lower Broadway.

A 30-second clip posted this week to social media showed Nashville picker Michael "Chili Dawg" Castleberry downing a bottle of the so-called "champagne of beers" between his teeth while his hands delivered a crowd-warming guitar solo on stage at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge. The clip closes with the player using the bottle for a few notes of impromptu slide guitar. The song? Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart," of course.

The beer-guzzling video took social media by storm Friday, notching more than 1.1 million views on Twitter and 400,000 likes on TikTok. Many online crowned Castleberry a six-stringed legend for his multitasking performance.

"[T]his is the coolest guy I have ever seen," one user tweeted.

Another shared, "The Dudes Rock detector has been blown to smithereens."

One comment read, "How is anyone, ever, expected to compete with this."

Castleberry re-shared the video Thursday to his TikTok account with the hashtag #danashtychili." Partygoers in the bustling entertainment district can catch regular performances from Castleberry, including Friday night at Tin Roof, according to the bar's website.

