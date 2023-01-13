Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway
While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
erienewsnow.com
Proposed Tax Would Fund Chautauqua Lake Clean Up Efforts
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — This week, an advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health is expected to announce plans for a new taxing district for those living along the body of water. On Thursday, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency...
erienewsnow.com
Anxious Anglers Wait for Bay, Lakes to Freeze
A sunny day in Erie means a quiet day at East End Angler on East Lake Road, with only a handful of customers stopping by. That's bad news for owner Kirk Rudzinski, who has watched sales melt along with the snow. "Everybody goes to the bay, going out and getting...
EMI demolition underway, impacts to 12th Street
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building is underway, closing a bygone era in Erie’s history. The building is a relic of Erie’s manufacturing prowess at the turn of the twentieth century. A portion of the site will be repurposed and the rest will be demolished and redeveloped. The interior […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
FOX43.com
Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
erienewsnow.com
The Government is Not Coming for Your Gas Stove, Not Yet - But How Are Erie Appliance Shoppers and Homebuyers Reacting
Just last week, it seemed that the days of cooking with a gas stove were numbered. The choice between cooking with gas or electric stoves heated up when a commissioner with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said he had not ruled out a ban on gas appliances. But after plenty...
erienewsnow.com
Supporting Local Restaurants During Inflation
Restaurant Week is just days away for several local spots around the region. It's an annual push to encourage people to support local businesses when they go out to eat. The Lawrence Park Dinor is one of many restaurants participating this year. This is the first year they decided to take part. Employees said they want to continue to grow in the community and welcome new customers even as staff and customers, deal with inflation.
Pennsylvania looks at mileage-based fees for drivers
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Time to change antiquated Pa. tax system, municipal league says
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president of the United States, the country was involved in a war in Vietnam, and the Fab Four — The Beatles — held what many consider to be the first stadium rock concert in New York City. Without as much fanfare, Pennsylvania leaders...
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | Letter
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
WGAL
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits expanded last year
There were some major changes for SNAP benefits last year in Pennsylvania. This article reviews what the 2022 changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Announcement of the expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits. More people now eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of...
bctv.org
Wolf Administration Announces $3.2 Million Investment for Trail Gaps, ATV Projects
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Wednesday announced an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/Snowmobile projects in the commonwealth. The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23...
EMTA announces changes to two routes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
State funds programs for veteran employment
State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lawmakers Seek to Move Pennsylvania's Primary Election Up a Month
State lawmakers are once again looking to move Pennsylvania's primary election up on the calendar. It's traditionally held on the fourth Tuesday in April. By then, the nomination fight can be, for the most part, already decided. State lawmakers have tried to bump Pennsylvania up in line before and now...
This Abandoned Pennsylvania Mining Town May Soon Become a Tourist Destination
During the 19th and early 20th centuries, many communities were built throughout rural Pennsylvania. These small towns were created by mining companies for their workers to live in. Once the great depression hit the mining industry began to decline and with that, many of these towns became abandoned.
Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions
(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
Comments / 0