Sean McVay is returning as Rams' head coach in 2023

Rams fans can breathe a major sigh of relief: Sean McVay is coming back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that McVay plans to return as the Rams’ head coach in 2023. He was contemplating retirement after going through a 5-12 season, but he’s ultimately decided to continue coaching next season.

The Rams later confirmed that McVay is excited to be back for another season.

That’s huge news for the Rams, retaining their Super Bowl-winning coach as they attempt to bounce back from a disastrous 2022 campaign.

As Rapoport notes, McVay is sorting through potential staff changes, so there could be some moves coming in the next few weeks.

McVay has been the Rams’ head coach since 2017 when they hired him as a 30-year-old. He was the youngest head coach in NFL history at the time and remains the youngest currently in the league.

He’s led the Rams to a 60-38 record in the regular season, making the playoffs four times in six years with only one losing record. In the playoffs, the Rams are 7-3, reaching the Super Bowl twice and winning it once.