pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Brenda Akers Callahan
age 73 of Pulaski passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 10, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Carl & Mary Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny A. Callahan. She was retired from Verizon...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Vanessa Lorraine Albert Yopp
Vanessa Lorraine Albert Yopp, 65, passed away at her home in Radford on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Eugene Albert, Sr. Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Miller; mother, Sylvia Caldwell Spradlin; granddaughters, Vanessa Jane Branscome and Nellie Sue Miller; 1 great grandson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth E. Albert, Jr. and Debor, and Dexter Albert and Rhonda; and many other relatives and friends.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Dorothy Eller Sowers
Dorothy Eller Sowers, 86, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at her home in Dublin, VA. Dorothy was born in Purlear, NC on January 29, 1936, to the late Gilbert Clayton & Fannie Elizabeth Eller. Dorothy retired from American University in Washington, DC. After retiring, Dot lived her life...
NRVNews
Eller, Janice Elaine
Janice Elaine Eller, 78, of Pulaski passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lewis-Gale Pulaski Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Eller, of the home, along with many other family and friends who loved her dearly. At her request, there will be no services.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Philip Wayne Umberger
Philip Wayne Umberger of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly at his home shortly after celebrating the New Years. Born on July 2, 1947 to Philip Walter Umberger and Beulah McPeak Umberger who preceded him death. Left to honor his legacy are his nieces Tammy (Carl) Lundy and Christina Dalton both of...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston
Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather,...
Warrants reveal Surry County 4-year-old died of hypoxic brain injury, wrist and ankle straps found in home
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are painting a clearer picture of the events that led up to the death of a toddler in Surry County. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson died at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Jan. 9, thre days after he was admitted. His adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson were arrested on […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
pmg-va.com
Residents displaced after motel condemned
After receiving private complaints, the Galax Motel was condemned by the fire marshal’s vice fire inspector, according to City Manager Barry Moore. Moore also said that the motel was unlicensed with the city and frequently in arrears with its taxes. The condemnation, enacted on Jan. 11, also resulted in...
pcpatriot.com
Griffith, Worrell to seek re-election
Pulaski County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff are seeking re-election this year. In a joint statement released Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith and Sheriff Mike Worrell announced they will seek the Pulaski County Republican Party’s nominations for their respective offices. “Our agencies, the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s...
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
wfxrtv.com
Investigation underway after body found in New River
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a male from the New River. Deputies say it was in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Rd. in the Delton area of the county. The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for further investigation.
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in the New River Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash closed 460 in both directions and caused delays Monday afternoon. The crash was near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s...
pmg-va.com
Child's remains found in Carroll
A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
cardinalnews.org
Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
Mount Airy News
Marriages
– Joey Todd Wolfe, 33, of Surry County to Hannah Michelle Burkhart, 26, of Surry County. – Donnie Lynn Burton, 44, of Surry County to Cassandra Patrice Tarleta, 35, of Surry County. – Jessie Austin Helms, 28, of Henry County, Virginia, to Megan Elisabeth Hardy, 27, of Surry County.
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
