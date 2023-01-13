PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a male from the New River. Deputies say it was in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Rd. in the Delton area of the county. The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for further investigation.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO