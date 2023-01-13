ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

97.5 WOKQ

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Maine’s Acadia National Park Nearly Surpassed 4 Million Visitors in 2022

It was another banner year for one of Maine's shining stars. Acadia National Park had nearly 4 million visits in 2022. According to Bangor Daily News, Maine's only national park had 3.97 million visits last year. That's the second highest visit total in the park's 104-year history. The only higher year was 2021, when the visits topped 4 million.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Analysis Shows That Wicked Smaht People Live in New England

As New Englanders, we know that we are smaht (if you are not from New England, then yes, that means smart, and we do know how to spell it correctly). Obviously, everyone that lives in New England has different levels of intelligence, heck, to be honest, I consider myself to be smart, but I completely suck when it comes to spelling (thank you spell check).
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire

One of the many things about the New Hampshire Seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but personal sense. If you drive down Lafayette Road, you’ll likely pass by several places the conjure up memories from your early days in the area or even your childhood. When I pass by the Airfield Café, I think about all the French toast I had in the café’s original location before graduating to Minnie Mouse pancakes in the newer, fancier incarnation (not for me. I get Mickey Mouse pancakes).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Q97.9

12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
FLORIDA STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
