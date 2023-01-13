Read full article on original website
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
Maine’s Acadia National Park Nearly Surpassed 4 Million Visitors in 2022
It was another banner year for one of Maine's shining stars. Acadia National Park had nearly 4 million visits in 2022. According to Bangor Daily News, Maine's only national park had 3.97 million visits last year. That's the second highest visit total in the park's 104-year history. The only higher year was 2021, when the visits topped 4 million.
Analysis Shows That Wicked Smaht People Live in New England
As New Englanders, we know that we are smaht (if you are not from New England, then yes, that means smart, and we do know how to spell it correctly). Obviously, everyone that lives in New England has different levels of intelligence, heck, to be honest, I consider myself to be smart, but I completely suck when it comes to spelling (thank you spell check).
5 of Top 10 Best Places to Live for Your Skin Are in Maine
Well hello, Maine. What a great top 10 list to make health-wise, especially when it has to do with the largest organ in the body: your skin! And don't worry, other New England towns and cities are skin-healthy, too. Yes, if you didn't know, our skin is our largest organ,...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Enjoy Some Scrumptious Mac & Cheese at These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants
You know it. You love it. It's the best thing on the planet. That's right, it's mac & cheese. There's never a bad time to enjoy a delicious bowl of mac & cheese, especially during the cold winter months. After all, nothing hits the spot better than delectably cheesy comfort foods.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire
One of the many things about the New Hampshire Seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but personal sense. If you drive down Lafayette Road, you’ll likely pass by several places the conjure up memories from your early days in the area or even your childhood. When I pass by the Airfield Café, I think about all the French toast I had in the café’s original location before graduating to Minnie Mouse pancakes in the newer, fancier incarnation (not for me. I get Mickey Mouse pancakes).
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
50 Bars and Clubs in New Hampshire That Have Closed, but We’ll Remember Forever
When restaurants, schools, or other locations close, there is always some sadness. A bit of nostalgia is gone, but will be remembered forever. A piece of your youth, or whatever time in your life, is now intangible. All that is left are memories. Perhaps no location holds more memories, blurry...
25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Regular Trash in New Hampshire
Before moving to our house, I did a MASSIVE purge. It was cleansing, quite frankly. Moving is a great excuse to channel your inner Marie Kondo and get rid of anything that no longer serves you. You don't want to waste space in your precious moving truck with things you haven't used in a decade.
Top 15 Restaurants People From New Hampshire Want to Try in 2023
Okay, this post will solidify it. In 2023, I will be expanding my restaurant selections in New Hampshire. If you're anything like me, you know there are TONS of great food options in New Hampshire, but you only go to a small percentage of them. Like, 10%? That's bad. And...
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
Did You Know Maine Held the Record for World’s 2 Tallest Snowman?
This may shock you – but in the wintertime, New England used to get snow. Yes, we’ve gotten some flurries this winter. But they stayed on the ground about as long as Mac Jones will wind up staying in Foxboro. Back in the old days, when winter was...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
