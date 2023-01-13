Read full article on original website
Best Creative New Hampshire Brunch With Beautiful Biscuits and Bottomless Mimosas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. No matter how much you want to sleep in on a weekend, when you hear someone say 'let's do brunch' it's like an automatic caffeine jolt to jump out of bed, assemble all of team brunch, and head out to your favorite place or closest place or a new place. Who cares, it's brunch, right?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
A New Hampshire Man Was Arrested for the Death of a Maine Man
Maine State Police say a New Hampshire man is charged with murder for the shooting death of a Berwick, Maine man. Berwick Police were called to Katabel Lane shortly before 8:00 Thursday morning for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his head. When officers got to the residence they found Mark Forest, 37, of Berwick severely injured. He was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say an autopsy was conducted on Friday morning, resulting in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruling the man's death a homicide.
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club.
Is This the Luckiest Store in New Hampshire for Lottery Tickets?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For the second time in less than three months, there's a major lottery jackpot up for grabs that's worth over $1 billion. Back in November, the Powerball reached almost a $2 billion jackpot.
