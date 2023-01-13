ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Ranks 2nd As Top State For Active Dog Owners

Raise your hand if you spoil your dog. Ok, now that we all have our hands raised, let's talk about it. Turns out, living in Colorado makes it that much easier to spoil our furry, ball-loving, tail-wagging, drooly mess, bark-boxed four-legged friends. A new study has placed Colorado as "the...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Don’t Throw Snowballs in Aspen + More Fun Facts About Colorado

I love fun facts. It's always fascinating to find out something odd, particularly about the place you live. You may have seen me mention this before, but if you're smarter than the average bear, you know there is way too much that's odd about Colorado to be contained within one list. Honestly, two probably won't cut it, either. We'll probably be talking about this again in the future.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado

Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

A look behind at Colorado’s decentralized system of coroners who investigate death every day

Editor's Note: Some of the photos in this story show scenes at a coroner's office. If someone dies north of Colfax Avenue and the death is unattended or suspicious, that body eventually goes to the Adams County Coroner’s Office. There the elected coroner, Monica Broncucia-Jordan, who is not a physician, will likely contract with a forensic pathologist to perform the autopsy.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike

Imagine if you will, taking a leisurely hike up into the mountains and then, without warning, stumbling upon the site of a tragic accident. Well, that has likely happened to numerous Coloradans as a fairly well-known hiking trail takes hikers right to the wreckage of an old plane from World War II that tragically crashed many years ago.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
COLORADO STATE
Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

