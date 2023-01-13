Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Brenda Akers Callahan
age 73 of Pulaski passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 10, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Carl & Mary Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny A. Callahan. She was retired from Verizon...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Vanessa Lorraine Albert Yopp
Vanessa Lorraine Albert Yopp, 65, passed away at her home in Radford on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Eugene Albert, Sr. Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Miller; mother, Sylvia Caldwell Spradlin; granddaughters, Vanessa Jane Branscome and Nellie Sue Miller; 1 great grandson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth E. Albert, Jr. and Debor, and Dexter Albert and Rhonda; and many other relatives and friends.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Dorothy Eller Sowers
Dorothy Eller Sowers, 86, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at her home in Dublin, VA. Dorothy was born in Purlear, NC on January 29, 1936, to the late Gilbert Clayton & Fannie Elizabeth Eller. Dorothy retired from American University in Washington, DC. After retiring, Dot lived her life...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Linda Marie Umberger Dalton
Linda Marie Umberger Dalton, 74 of Pulaski died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lewis Gale, Pulaski Hospital. A very loving, compassionate woman who adored her family and friends and enjoyed sharing life with them all. Preceded in death by her parents, Philip Walter and Beulah McPeak Umberger and...
NRVNews
Eller, Janice Elaine
Janice Elaine Eller, 78, of Pulaski passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lewis-Gale Pulaski Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Eller, of the home, along with many other family and friends who loved her dearly. At her request, there will be no services.
NRVNews
Moore, Marty
Marty Moore, age 54 of Dublin died Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born on January 12, 1969 a son of the late Carlos and Betty Moore. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, David; and sister, Fay Hardin. Surviving is his wife, Tomissa Riffe; children, Taylor...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston
Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather,...
pmg-va.com
Residents displaced after motel condemned
After receiving private complaints, the Galax Motel was condemned by the fire marshal’s vice fire inspector, according to City Manager Barry Moore. Moore also said that the motel was unlicensed with the city and frequently in arrears with its taxes. The condemnation, enacted on Jan. 11, also resulted in...
cardinalnews.org
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhood
Want more news about Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Roanoke’s sprawling century-old American Viscose Co. property, a storied but faded reminder of a long-ago industrial heyday, is the target of an ambitious new redevelopment plan that city officials believe could transform the former factory site into Roanoke’s newest destination neighborhood.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
pmg-va.com
Child's remains found in Carroll
A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke
An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
WDBJ7.com
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Roanoke Police say a wrong-way crash is likely what killed one man Monday morning and sent another man to a hospital. According to an update from RPD, the preliminary investigation shows one driver was heading east on Brandon Avenue SW around 6:00 a.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle headed west. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
wfxrtv.com
Investigation underway after body found in New River
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a male from the New River. Deputies say it was in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Rd. in the Delton area of the county. The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for further investigation.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in the New River Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to...
WSLS
Roanoke woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman appeared in federal court on Tuesday for her involvement in the U.S. Capitol Riots that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents. Officials said they received several pieces of video and photograph footage from the events that happened at the U.S....
pcpatriot.com
Griffith, Worrell to seek re-election
Pulaski County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff are seeking re-election this year. In a joint statement released Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith and Sheriff Mike Worrell announced they will seek the Pulaski County Republican Party’s nominations for their respective offices. “Our agencies, the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s...
WSLS
4 juveniles hospitalized after Montgomery County crash, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday left four people under the age of 18 seriously injured, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on 460 at the North Fork Road intersection. Two vehicles...
lootpress.com
Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
