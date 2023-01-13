Read full article on original website
Laramie County land owners push for annexation regulation bill
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County residents banded together Monday afternoon to advocate for a bill that would recognize the rights of landowners in independent pockets of cities. They testified during the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivision meetings as representatives deliberated House Bill 73, legislation that would require municipals...
Finance Committee makes no recommendation for CDBG funding
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Finance Committee voted this afternoon to not make any recommendations to the Cheyenne City Council regarding a resolution declining Cheyenne’s Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, Entitlement Status after 2024. A “no recommendation” from the city’s financial advisory group means that councilmembers will continue...
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
Cheyenne teacher works to remind students they are loved by crocheting them blankets every year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Alta Vista teacher Tasha Marshall has worked diligently to make sure her students know they will always be in her heart by making blankets for them that they can have for the rest of their lives. Marshall has always loved working with children, beginning as a...
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
Cheyenne honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with community service, signed proclamation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When people of all races choose to serve one another, the country’s hope for racial equality can become reality, said local leaders this afternoon as Cheyenne residents, city officials and members of the armed forces rallied outside the state capitol. Hundreds gathered there to honor...
Greenvolt Power buys 50% of the Goshen Solar Project in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Greenvolt Power, through the company Greenvolt Power Renewables LLC,. created a joint venture with Cowboy Energy to bring clean energy to Wyoming. This joint venture will bring clean energy to the southeastern area of the state. Greenvolt Power has purchased 50% stake in the Goshen Solar Project from Cowboy Energy. Together, both companies will be responsible for the 163-megawatt solar park currently under development that will occupy an area of around 1,200 acres.
Official: Interstate 80, Highway 30 close from Cheyenne to North Platte at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to North Platte, Neb.
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to host Wake Up to Heart Health in February
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Services and the CRMC Foundation will host their 14th annual “Wake Up to Heart Health” event on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blue Community Events Center at 2401 E. Pershing Blvd.
Obituaries: Pine; White; Horam
Paul Kenneth Pine: February 17, 2011 – January 12, 2023. Paul Kenneth Pine entered into this world a little early and was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven before any of us were ready. Paul was born on February 17, 2011, to Paul and Chandel Pine in Cheyenne, Wyoming....
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
Wyoming Residents Now Need to Have a REAL ID Compliant Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - In Order to Board Planes Then
Wyoming's DMV does not have a special section describing the REAL ID rule, as almost all other states do. It also has not updated the latest deadline from the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS).
Wyoming Farmer Says She’s Sick Of Having To Pay For Neighbor’s Fences
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming wheat farmer Lois Van Mark would like to build new fence around the roughly 100 acres of property she just bought, but says she can’t afford to because she keeps having to pay for fences for her new neighbors.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Christopher White – Aggravated assault...
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy
Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/13/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
