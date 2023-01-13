ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Brenda Akers Callahan

age 73 of Pulaski passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 10, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Carl & Mary Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny A. Callahan. She was retired from Verizon...
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Dorothy Eller Sowers

Dorothy Eller Sowers, 86, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at her home in Dublin, VA. Dorothy was born in Purlear, NC on January 29, 1936, to the late Gilbert Clayton & Fannie Elizabeth Eller. Dorothy retired from American University in Washington, DC. After retiring, Dot lived her life...
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Linda Marie Umberger Dalton

Linda Marie Umberger Dalton, 74 of Pulaski died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lewis Gale, Pulaski Hospital. A very loving, compassionate woman who adored her family and friends and enjoyed sharing life with them all. Preceded in death by her parents, Philip Walter and Beulah McPeak Umberger and...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Eller, Janice Elaine

Janice Elaine Eller, 78, of Pulaski passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lewis-Gale Pulaski Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Eller, of the home, along with many other family and friends who loved her dearly. At her request, there will be no services.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Philip Wayne Umberger

Philip Wayne Umberger of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly at his home shortly after celebrating the New Years. Born on July 2, 1947 to Philip Walter Umberger and Beulah McPeak Umberger who preceded him death. Left to honor his legacy are his nieces Tammy (Carl) Lundy and Christina Dalton both of...
PULASKI, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for January 11

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Mary Katherine "Kathy" Wilkindon November 6, 1980 - January 4, 2023 Mary Katherine "Kathy" Wilkinson, age 42, of Ferrum, passed away on Wednes…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WVNS

Lewisburg celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with march, ceremony

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Lewisburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration returned in person after two years of being exclusively online. Folks celebrated diversity, love, and peaceful protest in what was named West Virginia’s most inclusive city in 2021. The event began with a proclamation given by Mayor Beverly White and continued with a march […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
TROUTVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Stuart man’s disappearance deemed suspicious; deputies ask for help

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56 of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say Martin has...
STUART, VA
pmg-va.com

Child's remains found in Carroll

A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Franklin News Post

Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount

The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WVNS

Demolition, excavation underway on Alderson school project

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Excavation and demolition are underway at the future home of Alderson Elementary School. The building, which was formerly Alderson High School, is undergoing renovations to transform into a new elementary school as part of a $14 million project. Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bryant said people in town are excited to […]
ALDERSON, WV
pcpatriot.com

Griffith, Worrell to seek re-election

Pulaski County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff are seeking re-election this year. In a joint statement released Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith and Sheriff Mike Worrell announced they will seek the Pulaski County Republican Party’s nominations for their respective offices. “Our agencies, the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke

An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in New River

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in the New River Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Marriages

– Joey Todd Wolfe, 33, of Surry County to Hannah Michelle Burkhart, 26, of Surry County. – Donnie Lynn Burton, 44, of Surry County to Cassandra Patrice Tarleta, 35, of Surry County. – Jessie Austin Helms, 28, of Henry County, Virginia, to Megan Elisabeth Hardy, 27, of Surry County.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
lootpress.com

Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy