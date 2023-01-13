Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Brenda Akers Callahan
age 73 of Pulaski passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 10, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Carl & Mary Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny A. Callahan. She was retired from Verizon...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Dorothy Eller Sowers
Dorothy Eller Sowers, 86, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at her home in Dublin, VA. Dorothy was born in Purlear, NC on January 29, 1936, to the late Gilbert Clayton & Fannie Elizabeth Eller. Dorothy retired from American University in Washington, DC. After retiring, Dot lived her life...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Linda Marie Umberger Dalton
Linda Marie Umberger Dalton, 74 of Pulaski died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lewis Gale, Pulaski Hospital. A very loving, compassionate woman who adored her family and friends and enjoyed sharing life with them all. Preceded in death by her parents, Philip Walter and Beulah McPeak Umberger and...
NRVNews
Eller, Janice Elaine
Janice Elaine Eller, 78, of Pulaski passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lewis-Gale Pulaski Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Eller, of the home, along with many other family and friends who loved her dearly. At her request, there will be no services.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Philip Wayne Umberger
Philip Wayne Umberger of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly at his home shortly after celebrating the New Years. Born on July 2, 1947 to Philip Walter Umberger and Beulah McPeak Umberger who preceded him death. Left to honor his legacy are his nieces Tammy (Carl) Lundy and Christina Dalton both of...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for January 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Mary Katherine "Kathy" Wilkindon November 6, 1980 - January 4, 2023 Mary Katherine "Kathy" Wilkinson, age 42, of Ferrum, passed away on Wednes…
Warrants reveal Surry County 4-year-old died of hypoxic brain injury, wrist and ankle straps found in home
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are painting a clearer picture of the events that led up to the death of a toddler in Surry County. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson died at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Jan. 9, thre days after he was admitted. His adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson were arrested on […]
Lewisburg celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with march, ceremony
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Lewisburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration returned in person after two years of being exclusively online. Folks celebrated diversity, love, and peaceful protest in what was named West Virginia’s most inclusive city in 2021. The event began with a proclamation given by Mayor Beverly White and continued with a march […]
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
WDBJ7.com
Stuart man’s disappearance deemed suspicious; deputies ask for help
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56 of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say Martin has...
pmg-va.com
Child's remains found in Carroll
A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
Demolition, excavation underway on Alderson school project
ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Excavation and demolition are underway at the future home of Alderson Elementary School. The building, which was formerly Alderson High School, is undergoing renovations to transform into a new elementary school as part of a $14 million project. Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bryant said people in town are excited to […]
pcpatriot.com
Griffith, Worrell to seek re-election
Pulaski County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff are seeking re-election this year. In a joint statement released Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith and Sheriff Mike Worrell announced they will seek the Pulaski County Republican Party’s nominations for their respective offices. “Our agencies, the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s...
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke
An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in the New River Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to...
Mount Airy News
Marriages
– Joey Todd Wolfe, 33, of Surry County to Hannah Michelle Burkhart, 26, of Surry County. – Donnie Lynn Burton, 44, of Surry County to Cassandra Patrice Tarleta, 35, of Surry County. – Jessie Austin Helms, 28, of Henry County, Virginia, to Megan Elisabeth Hardy, 27, of Surry County.
WSLS
4 juveniles hospitalized after Montgomery County crash, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday left four people under the age of 18 seriously injured, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on 460 at the North Fork Road intersection. Two vehicles...
lootpress.com
Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
