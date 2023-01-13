Read full article on original website
Montana high school coaches earn national coach of the year accolades
INDIANAPOLIS — Montana coaches Iona Stookey of Huntley Project and Josh Munro of Kalispell Glacier have been named national coaches of the year for the 2021-22 school year by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association. In the 2021 season, Stookey led the Red Devils volleyball...
Montana boys and girls can apply for Blewett Wrestling Scholarships
GREAT FALLS — For the 17th year in a row Alexander (Zander) Blewett, III, a trial lawyer from the personal injury law firm of Hoyt & Blewett PLLC in Great Falls, has offered three $1,000 scholarships to the top student-wrestlers around the state of Montana for Classes AA, A, and B-C. The scholarships are awarded to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement. Both boys and girls wrestlers are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The award will go to one senior high school wrestler in each class around Montana who best qualifies. Applicants do not have to win the state championship to qualify for this scholarship; if they do win, they must still exhibit strong academic achievement. The winner of each class must attend a college somewhere in the United States and a check in the amount of $1,000 will be sent to that college to help defray the cost of tuition.
Glasgow's Brenner Flaten named Montana's overall athletic director of the year
MISSOULA — Glasgow High School Athletic Director Brenner Flaten has been named Montana’s overall AD of the year by the Montana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. The award is an all-class recognition from the 182 member schools of the MIAAA. Flaten is in his ninth year as the Glasgow...
Top-ranked Billings West flies past No. 3 Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — Ben Erbacher nonchalantly lofted the basketball toward the hoop from around the free-throw circle area where it landed in the hands of teammate Cooper Tyson. Tyson had glided in along the baseline from the left corner, and the Billings West junior guard promptly shoved the ball through the hoop for an easy two points.
Scoreboard: High school basketball boxscores (Jan. 17)
Boxscores will be updated as we receive them. BELGRADE: Daniel Marinko 12; Tre'Vion Randle 11; Kade Schlauch 9; Wilson Goodhue 8; Rylan McCollim 6; Braden Clyde 2; Easton Erickson 2. BILLINGS SENIOR: Jaiden Turner 22; Teylor Ronish 16; Mackey Burckley 9; BB Bergen 8; Trystin Chapel 7; Brighton McCaffrey 5;...
Hardin's basketball teams sweep rapid rivalry doubleheader over Lodge Grass
BILLINGS — It's known as one of the most hectic rivalry games in all of Montana high school basketball for a reason. The Hardin-Lodge Grass game is often fast-paced with quick possessions and high stakes, and much of that tradition stayed the same during Tuesday night's boys and girls doubleheader at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
2009 world champion Jesse Kruse wins saddle bronc title at Montana Circuit Finals
GREAT FALLS — The rodeo lifestyle is all encompassing, taking families on a zig-zag pattern across the country. It provides unique memories, watching children grow up in the backdrop of their parents' careers. Saddle bronc rider Jesse Kruse, father of three, knows all too well. On a night he...
Huntley Project battles back to defend Cowboy Invitational wrestling crown
BILLINGS — The Huntley Project wrestling team knows that if it keeps battling and working hard, improvement will be made and good things will happen. So, while they hadn’t necessarily made it a goal to capture their second straight Cowboy Invitational this past weekend in Miles City the Red Devils were hoping for a strong showing.
Full Court Press: Tuesday's high school basketball highlights (Jan. 17)
Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night. • No. 1 Billings West 70, No. 3 Billings Skyview 55: The top-ranked Golden Bears led by as many as 24 in the first half to roll to an easy victory in their first crosstown game of the season. Cooper Tyson scored 23 points, Billy Carlson added 13 and Teagan Balfanz scored 10 off the bench to help the Bears score a season-high in points and win their fourth straight. Lane Love had 17 points and Anthony Schacht 11 for Skyview, which found itself behind 25-7 at the end of the first quarter and 44-19 late in the first half.
Scoreboard: High school wrestling results
120: Ryan Comstock (BSKYH) over Bridger Burrows (LAUR) (Fall 1:58) 126: Holden Hoiness (LAUR) over Casey Bendure Jr. (BSKYH) (MD 17-7) 132: Jaxsyn Baker (BSKYH) over Peyton Waldo (LAUR) (Fall 3:12) 138: Luke Knaub (LAUR) over Isaia Mercado (BSKYH) (Fall 1:09) 145: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Brandyn Azure (BSKYH) (Dec 14-7) 152: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over (BSKYH) (For.) 160: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Hunter Sherner (BSKYH) (Fall 1:31) 170: Paolo Salminen (BSKYH) over Beau Mares (LAUR) (Fall 0:32) 182: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Nathan Kojetin (BSKYH) (Dec 6-4) 205: Kingston Oe (LAUR) over Anthony Sarcos (BSKYH) (Fall 1:51) 285: Tye Brown (LAUR) over (BSKYH) (For.) 103: Open. 113: Konner Heath (LAUR) over Cole Schaub (BSKYH) (MD 10-2)
Scoreboard: Your Sports
Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyoming, defeated Dale Matthaes of Billings in the championship match by a score of 237-179 at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan, Wyoming.. With the win, Brown took home $203. Matthaes pocketed $190. The high game was posted by Tim Zorn of Billings with a 277 in...
