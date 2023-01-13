ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IL

WEHT/WTVW

New face joins race for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Evansville on Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A very recognizable vehicle, that you might have seen advertised at some point, stopped by Evansville on Sunday. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited two Schnucks grocery store locations in Evansville for their ongoing touring event. Hot Dogger Kat Abraham says that they drive the Wienermobile to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant, that just opened last summer, has closed their doors. The Barrel House owners say the building has been sold, but they will continue catering and their food truck business. The restaurant held their grand opening in June. It’s located off Morgan Center Drive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Former Tropicana riverboat up for sale for the 2nd time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tropicana riverboat that was once in Evansville is now up for sale again. Evansville’s former riverboat was sold in 2017 and reopened as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong in New Orleans bank in 2019. The boat became a landmark in Evansville since it first opened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo. Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo. Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend. A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business

An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vicki Jean Gabbart

Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
VINCENNES, IN
wrul.com

Local Sports Recap – January 16, 2023

Back on Friday the Carmi-White County Bulldog basketball team defeated Fairfield by a final of 51-40 to improve to 13-4 on the year and 5-0 in the Black Diamond Conference. Bryce Conner led Carmi in scoring with 14 points, Mitchel Edwards scored 11, Landon Driscoll scored 9, and Tyler Goemaat and Gavin Holloman scored 8 each.
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Winning lottery ticket sold at Princeton gas station

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton. Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. […]
PRINCETON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023

Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WCIA

State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

