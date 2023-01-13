Read full article on original website
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
New face joins race for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Evansville on Sunday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A very recognizable vehicle, that you might have seen advertised at some point, stopped by Evansville on Sunday. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited two Schnucks grocery store locations in Evansville for their ongoing touring event. Hot Dogger Kat Abraham says that they drive the Wienermobile to...
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant, that just opened last summer, has closed their doors. The Barrel House owners say the building has been sold, but they will continue catering and their food truck business. The restaurant held their grand opening in June. It’s located off Morgan Center Drive...
Former Tropicana riverboat up for sale for the 2nd time
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tropicana riverboat that was once in Evansville is now up for sale again. Evansville’s former riverboat was sold in 2017 and reopened as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong in New Orleans bank in 2019. The boat became a landmark in Evansville since it first opened...
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo. Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo. Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend. A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently...
Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business
An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
Local Sports Recap – January 16, 2023
Back on Friday the Carmi-White County Bulldog basketball team defeated Fairfield by a final of 51-40 to improve to 13-4 on the year and 5-0 in the Black Diamond Conference. Bryce Conner led Carmi in scoring with 14 points, Mitchel Edwards scored 11, Landon Driscoll scored 9, and Tyler Goemaat and Gavin Holloman scored 8 each.
Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff speaks out against new assault weapons ban
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against the new assault weapons ban in Illinois. He’s not the only law enforcement official who says the new law is unconstitutional. “Myself and many other law enforcement leaders understand this act violates the second amendment of...
Winning lottery ticket sold at Princeton gas station
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton. Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. […]
New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023
Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue on Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday in response to a hit-and-run report.
UPDATE: Man dead after Muhlenberg County oil well explosion
(WEHT) - Crews with the Greenville Fire Department are on the scene of an oil well explosion in the 2300 block of KY-853.
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
