sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Cowboys destroy Tom Brady and Buccaneers, show they have Super Bowl potential
Talented quarterback. Great running game. Star No. 1 receiver. Top five defense with a superstar pass rusher. All green checks for the Dallas Cowboys. Because it's the Cowboys, every slip turns into an exhausting examination of their flaws. If you take a break from that and look around at the rest of the NFL, you'll realize every one of the eight remaining teams has flaws. The Cowboys surely have their issues. They also have as much upside as anyone.
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for...
Action News Jax
Some Jaguars fans looking to travel to Kansas City this weekend for big playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The excitement is in the air as the Jaguars are set to play the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday afternoon in Kansas City. Jags super fan Pedro Amador, better known as “PowerPoint Pedro”, is considering making the trip. Amador says...
