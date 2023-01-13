Talented quarterback. Great running game. Star No. 1 receiver. Top five defense with a superstar pass rusher. All green checks for the Dallas Cowboys. Because it's the Cowboys, every slip turns into an exhausting examination of their flaws. If you take a break from that and look around at the rest of the NFL, you'll realize every one of the eight remaining teams has flaws. The Cowboys surely have their issues. They also have as much upside as anyone.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO