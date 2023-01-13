DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A 43-year-old man is dead and his older brother in custody after a stabbing on January 4th. According to police, detectives arrested 55-year-old Antonio Ward for the stabbing death of his brother 43-year-old Tiron Tyler. On January 4, at approximately 10:05 am, officers responded to the 7100 block of Beltz Drive for the report of a stabbing. “Once on scene, officers located Tyler suffering from stab wounds. Officers took Ward into custody on the scene. At the time, he was charged with attempted murder,” police said. Tyler died five days later on January 9th from his injuries. Ward is in custody and the State Attorney’s Office The post Brother charged for deadly stabbing in District Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO