Hurry! The Dell G15 gaming laptop has an insane price cut right now
Gamers in search of great gaming laptop deals need look no further than Dell today, as Dell is stepping up with a massive discount on its popular G15 gaming laptop, which you can take home for just $750 right now. This makes for a savings of $400, as the G15 gaming laptop typically goes for $1,150 as spec’d for this deal. In fact, the hardware in this G15 build is so impressive it makes for one of the best Dell laptop deals available. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop.
Gaming monitors have been lying to us, and it’s time they stopped
Gaming monitors are lying to us, and they have been for many years. Informed buyers know the tricks that brands play to sell the best gaming monitors, and they’ve learned to navigate the deceptive marketing. But these ploys persist, and 2023 is the year when monitors need to get a little more transparent.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 is $520 off today
Gamers who want a machine that will be able to keep up with the increasing requirements for modern video games should expect to make a sizable purchase, but you can still enjoy savings along the way with offers like Dell’s $520 discount for the Alienware Aurora R13. At $2,400 instead of its original price of $2,920, it’s still not cheap, but you won’t regret getting this gaming PC, especially if you pair it with an investment in gaming monitor deals.
This HP laptop is usually $1,800, but today it’s only $629
Today, in our quest to bring you the very best laptop deals, we came across an insanely high markdown on the HP ProBook 445 G8, which is currently $1,199 dollars off. The laptop, which typically costs $1,828, is now only $629 for the duration of this deal. It’s enough to make you do a doubletake, maybe even a tripletake. Plus, this edition comes with a free year of HP Wolf Pro Security. Go ahead and click the button below to take a look yourself, then read on for the highlights and an overview of what HP Wolf Pro Security can do to make your next year of laptop usage a low stress affair.
This HP Omen gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $650 cheaper today
Sure, a lot of people want to build their PC by hand, but the process can be confusing and if your selected parts don’t work well together you’re going to end up very disappointed. Luckily, HP offers some prefab PC’s that are already pretty great, and this one — the HP OMEN 45L — is not only a fantastic way to get a computer with an RTX 3080 that is sure to work, it is also on sale. The HP OMEN 45L usually retails for $2,700, but while this deal lasts you can get one for just $2,050. That’s a savings of $650 and a huge reason to take advantage of one of the most exciting gaming PC deals we’ve seen in awhile.
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
The most anticipated laptops of 2023
Several exciting laptops were announced at CES 2023, and we’re looking forward to seeing all of them. But they’re not the only upcoming laptops leaving us dripping with anticipation. There are also rumored machines, as well as those we only assume will arrive because of typical version cycles or current models that are falling seriously behind.
Don’t miss these laptop deals in Best Buy’s 4-day flash sale
Best Buy just launched a four-day flash sale, which is a great opportunity to buy a new laptop. The retailer has slashed the prices of various models from the best laptop brands, so the sheer number of offers may be overwhelming. To help you with your purchase, we’ve rounded up our top choices from the ongoing sale, but you need to decide quickly. These bargain prices will be drawing a lot of attention, which means you need to take advantage of the one that catches your eye as fast as you can because there’s no telling when stocks will run out.
The best laptop deals available today — starting at $110
If you’ve been waiting for a chance at significant savings when buying a new laptop, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s four-day sale, which has slashed prices of different models from the best laptop brands. There’s a lot of offers to choose from, so if you need recommendations, we’ve rounded up the top three laptop deals that are currently available from the retailer. The sale will run until Thursday, January 19, but you shouldn’t waste time — you may think you have a few days left, but there’s a possibility that stocks of popular laptops will run out first. That’s why you need to finalize the purchase as soon as you can if one of these bargains catches your eye, because you may miss out if you don’t.
Repairing your broken Galaxy S22 just got a whole lot easier
Samsung has just announced an expansion to Samsung Care, its self-repair program, that includes five more devices. With this latest expansion, you can now purchase repair parts and tools to fix up the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. The program is also available for the Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15-inch PCs.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype may fix the Fold 4’s biggest flaws
Samsung has ambitious plans for its next foldable phone, and if reports coming out of Korea are to be believed, the upgrades are quite significant. A Korean blog has shared an image of a prototype with a hinge design that Samsung reportedly showcased at CES 2023. A side-by-side comparison of...
This powerful business laptop from Dell is 48% off today — save $580
The Dell Vostro 3420, a device that’s designed to boost your productivity, is currently available from Dell’s laptop deals with a 48% discount. It’s yours for just $629, for savings of $584 from its original price of $1,213. You won’t always see a powerful machine for nearly half its sticker price, so if you need a new laptop for a work-from-home setup or for your business, you won’t want to miss out on this offer.
This 2TB SSD with heatsink for PS5 has a $140 discount today
After taking advantage of PlayStation deals to purchase the PlayStation 5, as well as games and accessories, you’ll have to think about expanding the console’s storage as your next investment. Fortunately, one of the top options, Western Digital’s WD Black SN850 internal SSD, is currently available with a discount from Best Buy. The retailer has slashed the price of the 2TB model by $140, making it more affordable at $220 from $360 originally. You need to move fast though — with the popularity of the PlayStation 5, we’re sure that this offer will draw a lot of interest.
Using the OnePlus 10 Pro again made me worried about the OnePlus 11
It’s hard to believe, but we’re quickly inching toward the OnePlus 11. The phone is already available if you live in China, but for the rest of the world, we only have to wait until February 7 for OnePlus to host its big ‘Cloud 11’ launch event in India.
Hurry and sign up to this Verizon Wireless plan before it’s too late
This content was produced in partnership with Verizon. Prices are climbing steadily, and while we can cite many reasons why, the most important thing to note is that, for at least the next couple of years — and maybe even longer — we’ll be looking at elevated prices for a lot of goods and services. That means that if you have a chance to lock in reasonable prices, particularly for something you pay for regularly, you’ll want to take advantage. And that’s precisely what Verizon Wireless is offering via its Welcome Unlimited Plan. Not only can you join America’s most reliable 5G nationwide network — according to Rootmetrics — but also you can lock in that price for three years. For families with four or more lines, the savings stack up. With four lines, you could be paying just $25 per line per month for the next three years. To take advantage of these low prices, you’ll need to bring your phone with you, and that’s true for both new and existing customers looking to snag a Verizon Wireless plan. You’ll have to hurry though, the offer is only available for a limited time.
I switched to an AMD GPU for a month — here’s why I don’t miss Nvidia
AMD’s RX 7900 XTX currently tops Digital Trends’ list of the best graphics cards. But there’s more to a GPU than just performance testing and benchmarks, and some of those things can’t be discovered until you live with a piece of tech day in and day out.
These 9 ‘podcast games’ are perfect for multitaskers
Just because you play a lot of games doesn’t mean you can’t also enjoy and engage in other forms of media. There’s a lot to do, see, watch, and listen to — especially in 2023, where virtually every form of media is saturated with more content than has ever existed before — so sometimes it’s nice to sit back and watch a Twitch stream or catch up on an audiobook series while playing an equally relaxing game.
Lenovo is offloading ThinkPad laptops with ridiculous discounts
Lenovo has showed up today with some impressive laptop deals, massively discounting a couple of its popular ThinkPad models. While these are regularly priced in a range that makes more sense for professionals and businesses, with the huge price drops, these ThinkPads make sense for just about anyone. You can use our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide to help determine if Lenovo is offering something that’s right for you, and you can read onward for more details on how to grab one of these ThinkPads at an unbelievable price right now.
Why I hope Apple makes iOS 17 as boring as possible
It’s a new year, which means Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will commence in just a few months now. At that time, we’re definitely going to see the next round of software updates for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and possibly, tvOS. On the iPhone and iPad front, this means we’ll be getting iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.
