Connecticut State

CBS Boston

"Wolf hybrid" dog headed to new home in Vermont

MIDDLETON, R.I. - Part dog, part wolf, "Zeus" is finally headed to his forever home in New England.The canine is a "wolf hybrid," according to the Potter League for Animals in Middleton, Rhode Island. He's been looking for a forever family since the beginning of the year."Zeus is about as fine a canine specimen as you could possibly imagine. He is wonderfully magical to watch as he walks," the shelter posted to Facebook earlier in January. "His movements are mesmerizing, and he looks like he just walked out of a scene from Twilight (yes, we just went there). He is...
MIDDLETON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
Florence Carmela

Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut

Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Maine Cat With the Saddest Eyes Has Been Waiting Months for Adoption

For most people. there's a pit that forms in our stomach when a certain commercial comes on TV. That commercial is for the ASPCA, and features a montage of cats and dogs with the saddest eyes you've ever witnessed, all while a Sarah McLachlan song plays in the background. For a handful of people, it's too much. For others, it's a reminder of how cruel this world can be to some pets. It's the sad eyes that draw us in and make us want to help. What if they were right in your backyard?
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

