Little Rock, AR

George Shelton resigns as head football coach at Little Rock Central

 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK - The most storied football program in state history is now searching for a new leader.

George Shelton confirmed via phone Friday morning that he has resigned as head coach of Little Rock Central after two seasons. Shelton said he is undecided on what his next move will be.

“You never know what will transpire in your career, but right now I am not pursuing or actively looking for another job,” Shelton said.

Historically, no program in state history is more decorated than Central, having amassed more than 800 victories and 32 state championships. The Tigers are also one of just two high school programs in Arkansas with a national title on its resume, claiming those in 1946 and 1957.

That success has been a distant memory for nearly two decades as the Tigers have had just four winning seasons and won two playoff games since earning their last two state titles in 2003-04.

Shelton has made a hall-of-fame-worthy career out of rebuilding programs everywhere he has been, but that task with the Tigers would have been difficult for anyone as Central posted back-to-back 0-10 seasons under his direction.

After legendary coach Bernie Cox retired after 34 seasons at Central following the 2009 season, Shelton applied for the job but then decided against pursuing it due to his wife experiencing health issues.

A disciple of Pine Bluff legend Marion Glover, Shelton accepted his first head-coaching job at Augusta. The Red Devils had won just four games in five years at the time Shelton took over and he guided them to the 2A state final by his third season in 2001.

In 2002, Shelton accepted the same position at Pine Bluff Dollarway and had the Cardinals in the state final by year three when they fell to Central Arkansas Christian in the 2004 3A championship game. Dollarway also made the state final in 2007, this time in Class 4A, where it lost to Nashville.

Shelton left Dollarway after the 2007 season for Watson Chapel, where he led the Wildcats to three straight semifinal appearances and stayed for six seasons, eventually taking a few years off.

In 2016, Shelton returned to coaching to serve as an assistant at Warren - the exact same place and position his coaching career began - and helped the Lumberjacks win the 4A state championship that year. He remained on staff at Warren through the 2019 season before becoming the head coach at Dumas in 2020, where he led the Bobcats to the 3A state quarterfinals in his lone season at the helm.

