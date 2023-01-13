ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

4-Star Class of 2024 LB Anthony Speca Commits to Penn State

Four-star Class of 2024 ILB Anthony Speca has committed to Penn State, he announced via Twitter early Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pounder is a standout at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. Speca is the second player from the 2024 Class to commit to Penn State, and both commits are Pennsylvania...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 16

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has declared for the NFL Draft. This news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Stroud projects to be one of the top QBs taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. But there were rumblings earlier Monday morning on about Stroud potentially staying in school. That won’t be the case.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State 9-Seed in Latest CBS Bracketology

Penn State men’s basketball (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) is a 9-seed in CBS’ latest Bracketology. Coach Micah Shrewsberry and co. are in the midst of one of the program’s better seasons. With just nine tournament appearances in program history and just two (2001, 2011) since the turn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Class of 2024 4-Star DL Champ Thompson has Penn State in his Top 7

Champ Thompson (6-foot-2.5, 275-pounds) a four-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman out of Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the running along with Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami and Ole...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is

To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Cornerback Marquis Wilson Will Be Entering the Transfer Portal

On Monday, Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson announced that he is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility. Wilson (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) recorded 20 tackles (12 solo), two pass breakups, and forced a fumble last season for Penn State. Wilson played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen King, and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Adds Kent State WR Dante Cephas From Transfer Portal

Penn State’s receiving corps got stronger Sunday when former Kent State WR Dante Cephas came over from the transfer portal. Cephas (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) had his best year in 2021 when he caught 82 passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. This past season he caught 48 catches for 744 yards for the Golden Flashes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy