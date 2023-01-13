Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Class of 2024 LB Anthony Speca Commits to Penn State
Four-star Class of 2024 ILB Anthony Speca has committed to Penn State, he announced via Twitter early Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pounder is a standout at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. Speca is the second player from the 2024 Class to commit to Penn State, and both commits are Pennsylvania...
Steven Crowl Leads Wisconsin Past Penn State 63-60 in Defensive Struggle
Steven Crowl posted 21 points and 11 rebounds as Wisconsin escaped with a 63-60 win over Penn State at the Kohl Center Tuesday night. PSU has yet to win at the Kohl Center and has lost 19 straight games at Wisconsin. The teams worked at a slow pace that favored...
Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 16
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has declared for the NFL Draft. This news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Stroud projects to be one of the top QBs taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. But there were rumblings earlier Monday morning on about Stroud potentially staying in school. That won’t be the case.
Penn State 9-Seed in Latest CBS Bracketology
Penn State men’s basketball (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) is a 9-seed in CBS’ latest Bracketology. Coach Micah Shrewsberry and co. are in the midst of one of the program’s better seasons. With just nine tournament appearances in program history and just two (2001, 2011) since the turn...
Class of 2024 4-Star DL Champ Thompson has Penn State in his Top 7
Champ Thompson (6-foot-2.5, 275-pounds) a four-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman out of Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the running along with Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami and Ole...
Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is
To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
Penn State Cornerback Marquis Wilson Will Be Entering the Transfer Portal
On Monday, Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson announced that he is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility. Wilson (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) recorded 20 tackles (12 solo), two pass breakups, and forced a fumble last season for Penn State. Wilson played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen King, and...
Penn State Daily Notebook: Prospects Enjoy Junior Day, ‘26 ATH Offered
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Brady O’Hara (2025) was at Penn State Saturday. O’Hara is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound ATH from North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He has offers from Pitt and Wisconsin.
Penn State Adds Kent State WR Dante Cephas From Transfer Portal
Penn State’s receiving corps got stronger Sunday when former Kent State WR Dante Cephas came over from the transfer portal. Cephas (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) had his best year in 2021 when he caught 82 passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. This past season he caught 48 catches for 744 yards for the Golden Flashes.
