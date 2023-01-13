Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has declared for the NFL Draft. This news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Stroud projects to be one of the top QBs taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. But there were rumblings earlier Monday morning on about Stroud potentially staying in school. That won’t be the case.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO