The Denver Broncos will interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Friday for their head coaching vacancy, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. Just two seasons since being fired by the Atlanta Falcons, it looks like NFL teams are keen on giving Dan Quinn another chance as an NFL head coach. The current Cowboys defensive coordinator has been the best team in the league at forcing takeaways for the second-straight year while ranking fifth in total points allowed on the season. The Broncos are looking for someone to come in and right the ship after the short and disastrous tenure of Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett led Denver to a 5-12 season, making them potentially the league’s biggest disappointment of the year. First, Quinn has to worry about finishing off a hopeful season with the Cowboys, starting with Monday night’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO