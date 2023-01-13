Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles
What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday. Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.
Al Michaels, Tony Dungy Crushed For Brutal Chargers-Jaguars Call
NFL fans were treated to a playoff comeback for the ages Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. It’s safe to say Al Michaels and Tony Dungy didn’t exactly capture the moment. The legendary play-by-play voice and former NFL head coach were on the call for NBC’s broadcast of the Chargers-Jaguars wild-card matchup. Michaels and Dungy understandably were bereft of energy and excitement when Los Angeles led 27-0 in the first half, but those tones failed to change as Jacksonville mounted the third-largest postseason comeback in league history.
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
Former Ravens DC Rex Ryan: 'Baltimore Will Trade QB Lamar Jackson'
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan appeared on ESPN’s Get UP! this morning and said he believes the team will franchise tag and trade star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason. “I know this organization well, we’ve seen them do this,” said Ryan. “Did they get a first-round pick...
ESPN Delivers ‘Big Prediction’ For Patriots’ 2023 Offseason
ESPN believes there will be a Patriots reunion this NFL offseason. And no, we’re not talking about the Foxboro fantasy of Tom Brady coming back to New England and rejoining forces with Bill Belichick. Several reports coming out of New England following the Patriots’ season-ending loss in Buffalo suggest...
Bettor Loses Millions As Chargers Collapse Vs. Jaguars After In-Game Wager
A bettor tried to be a real wise guy Saturday night while watching the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round. When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars with four minutes left in the second quarter at TIAA Bank...
Ravens’ John Harbaugh Explains Bizarre Clock Management In Loss
An NFL team will typically want as much time to score as possible when trailing in a playoff game. Apparently, that wasn’t the case with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Ravens, trailing 24-17, started their final drive of the game at the Bengals 46-yard...
Nuggets G Jamal Murray Listed Questionable vs. Trail Blazers
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is questionable for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, per the league’s injury report. Murray entered the day with a probable tag, and a downgrade is never a good sign on gameday. He has been listed with this ankle ailment for about a week now, so it’s slightly concerning that it seems to have worsened recently. The Nuggets will want to keep an eye down the road when considering his health, but would also love to hang on to the top seed out West as we enter the back-end of the NBA season. Keep an eye out for any updates on Murray’s status as we get closer to tip-off.
Where Might Tom Brady Play Next? Four Best Options For Star QB
Tom Brady had his age-45 campaign come to a close Monday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason by the Dallas Cowboys. Brady’s tenure in Tampa Bay also might have come to an end as the future is very much in question for the greatest quarterback of all-time.
What Was Kirk Cousins Thinking On Vikings’ Fourth-Down Play?!
There certainly is blame to go around after the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings were eliminated in the NFC wild-card round by the sixth-seeded New York Giants on Sunday. But a questionable decision by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins might be remembered among the most noteworthy. Facing a 31-24 deficit with 1:44 remaining,...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Nearly Signed With This AFC East Team
Rob Gronkowski has been retired for a full regular season, but NFL fans still hope the tight end comes back to their team. The 33-year-old has come out of retirement before to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which ended with a Super Bowl title. After another year in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski called it quits again, but there have been instances where he could have come back this season.
Bucs’ Russell Gage Stretchered Off After Scary Injury Vs. Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off the field on a stretcher late in Monday night’s wild-card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. While running an in-breaking route late in the fourth quarter, Gage slipped, fell to his knees and absorbed a hit to the back of the head from Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. The wideout remained down on the field for several minutes, trying multiple times to get to his feet without success.
Buccaneers Activate C Ryan Jensen from IR, Expected to Play Monday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to welcome back a key piece of their offense, and it couldn’t come at a better time. According to ESPN.com, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play in Monday’s Wild Card matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Broncos to Interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn on Friday
The Denver Broncos will interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Friday for their head coaching vacancy, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. Just two seasons since being fired by the Atlanta Falcons, it looks like NFL teams are keen on giving Dan Quinn another chance as an NFL head coach. The current Cowboys defensive coordinator has been the best team in the league at forcing takeaways for the second-straight year while ranking fifth in total points allowed on the season. The Broncos are looking for someone to come in and right the ship after the short and disastrous tenure of Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett led Denver to a 5-12 season, making them potentially the league’s biggest disappointment of the year. First, Quinn has to worry about finishing off a hopeful season with the Cowboys, starting with Monday night’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jalen Duren Loses Passport, Questionable vs. Bulls in Paris
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls in Paris after losing his passport, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. This is a new one. With the game on Thursday night, it’s a pretty tight timeframe for Duren...
Buccaneers Provide Update On Injured Wideout Russell Gage
Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage had to be carted off the field in the final minutes of Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had limited updates after the game but explained Gage was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a concussion and neck injury. The organization released a statement Tuesday morning with more information on Gage’s condition.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0