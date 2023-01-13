ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Kraley has stories to share

With her background in storytelling and creativity, Meghan Kraley said she never imagined herself as a business owner. But for Kraley, this spring will mark three years of heading Williams Group, a strategic communications firm in Grand Rapids that she co-owns with business partner Chea Jackson. Kraley and Jackson took...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Heart procedures move out of Michigan hospitals — for health systems that can eat the cost

On Jan. 6, the first heart catheterization procedure was performed outside of a hospital in Michigan. The procedure, which involves guiding a thin tube into a blood vessel to the heart to treat clogged arteries or irregular heartbeats, was the culmination of nearly five years of Dearborn-based Platinum Medical Group working with the state’s Certificate of Need Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to be able to perform the procedures.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calvin University kicks off football program with first head coach

Calvin University is betting a football program can help boost its overall business prospects. In October 2022, Calvin announced it would launch a football program this year. Earlier this month, the program hired Trent Figg as its first head coach. Figg comes to the Calvin program following a stint as senior offensive analyst at the University of Oregon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy