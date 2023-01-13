Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
Bettor Loses Millions As Chargers Collapse Vs. Jaguars After In-Game Wager
A bettor tried to be a real wise guy Saturday night while watching the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round. When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars with four minutes left in the second quarter at TIAA Bank...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Nearly Signed With This AFC East Team
Rob Gronkowski has been retired for a full regular season, but NFL fans still hope the tight end comes back to their team. The 33-year-old has come out of retirement before to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which ended with a Super Bowl title. After another year in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski called it quits again, but there have been instances where he could have come back this season.
Giants Twitter Account Dunks On Vikings After Wild-Card Win
The sixth-seeded New York Giants eliminated the sixth-seeded Vikings from the NFL playoffs and then threw some dirt on Minnesota’s grave following a 31-24 victory in the NFC wild-card round. The G-Men also proved, as the old saying goes, “People don’t forget.”. New York’s official Twitter account...
Ozzie Newsome, Marvin Lewis on Jim Schwartz: 'You could just tell he was so bright'
Jim Schwartz is finally going to get a chance to be an on-field coach for the Browns. The last time he was in Cleveland, he did a lot of things for the Browns, but coaching wasn't one of them. "Well, I mean, we were doing a lot of things," Browns...
Miami Reporter Drilled With Snowball Before Dolphins-Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills boast one of, if not the most, rabid fanbases in the entire NFL. Will Manso was reminded of this notion the hard way on assignment in Western New York this week. Manso, the Sports Director for WPLG Local 10 News in South Florida, was reporting in Buffalo...
Suns, Magic Interested in Raptors PG Fred VanVleet
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have emerged as potential free-agent destinations for Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet has a $22.1 million player option for next season but could decline it and test free agency. After earning his first career All-Star...
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic is a Game-Time Decision vs. Heat
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, per Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. This news is peculiar, as Bogdanovic is not currently on the injury report. He did sit out Saturday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the backend of a back-to-back with a quad injury, so that may be the reason for his uncertainty. This injury will be an to keep an eye on throughout Monday afternoon as we get closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.
Jalen Duren Loses Passport, Questionable vs. Bulls in Paris
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls in Paris after losing his passport, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. This is a new one. With the game on Thursday night, it’s a pretty tight timeframe for Duren...
DeVante Parker Co-Signs Fan’s Take On His Patriots Potential
Many Patriots fans maintain New England must add an elite receiver — DeAndre Hopkins, anyone? — this offseason. DeVante Parker believes such a weapon already is on the roster. GilletteNation, a Patriots fan account on Instagram, recently published a post in which it claimed that Parker showed enough...
