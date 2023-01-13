Read full article on original website
Related
Keller: Task force weighing reparations for Black Bostonians faces challenges
BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...
natickreport.com
Natick Public Schools’ follow-up message about alleged racist incident: No hate crime or bullying, but acceptance of ‘toxic speech’
Supt. Dr. Anna Nolin issued a follow-up message this week to the Natick Public Schools community regarding the alleged racist and discriminatory acts referred to in a memo issued right before winter break. The memo is getting a fair amount of scrutiny on social channels, with some suggesting the whole...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
MassHousing Provides $13.5M in Financing for Riverside Towers Affordable Complex in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $13.5 million in financing for Riverside Towers, a 199-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Medford, located north of Boston. Built in 1979, Riverside Towers consists of 161 one-bedroom and 38 two-bedroom units in a 14-story building. The borrower, a partnership between metro Boston-based...
ABC6.com
Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
homenewshere.com
Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project
After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT: Creating passenger railway service to North Adams estimated to cost $1 billion
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation estimates that creating a proposed passenger rail service from North Adams to Boston would cost billions of dollars. At least two state representatives who attended MassDOT’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 11 believe that the project would be worth the money.
tewksburycarnation.org
Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project
40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
People awed, honored by 'The Embrace' as MLK tribute sculpture unveiled in Boston
BOSTON — It was a moment of profound joy for many of the people attending the unveiling Friday of "The Embrace," the city’s sculpture and tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King, located in the newly dedicated 1965 Freedom Plaza on Boston Common. Nadine Jones, the daughter...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
MLK Jr statue in Boston receives mixed reviews
A bronze sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King that depicts the famous hug between the couple, was unveiled in Boston Friday, but is receiving mixed reviews.
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
The best barbecue restaurant in each New England state, according to Food Network
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each New England state. B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge earned the top honor in Massachusetts on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”. In 2007, Chef Brian Treitman first launched B.T.’s as a mobile trailer that...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 8 to Jan. 14
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 8 to Jan 14. There were 186 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,762-square-foot home on Walker Pond Road in Sturbridge that sold for $385,000.
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
WCVB
New details revealed about plans for Prudential Tower observatory, View Boston
BOSTON — Plans to remake the observatory atop one of Boston's most recognizable skyscrapers are coming into new focus. The developers of View Boston, which will occupy the top three floors of the Prudential Tower, shared new details about their plans for the landmark attraction. BXP, the owner of...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
Logan Airport named one of the worst US airports in new study
BOSTON — Logan Airport is one of the most difficult locations to fly the friendly skies, according to a new study. Experts from the Family Destinations Guide used data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to rank the worst air travel hubs in the country. Included in the data is the percentage of flights delayed and flights canceled in 2022.
Comments / 0