CBS Boston

Keller: Task force weighing reparations for Black Bostonians faces challenges

BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...
BOSTON, MA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

MassHousing Provides $13.5M in Financing for Riverside Towers Affordable Complex in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, MASS. — MassHousing has provided $13.5 million in financing for Riverside Towers, a 199-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Medford, located north of Boston. Built in 1979, Riverside Towers consists of 161 one-bedroom and 38 two-bedroom units in a 14-story building. The borrower, a partnership between metro Boston-based...
MEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project

After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
WOBURN, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project

40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
HANOVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat

Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Logan Airport named one of the worst US airports in new study

BOSTON — Logan Airport is one of the most difficult locations to fly the friendly skies, according to a new study. Experts from the Family Destinations Guide used data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to rank the worst air travel hubs in the country. Included in the data is the percentage of flights delayed and flights canceled in 2022.
BOSTON, MA

