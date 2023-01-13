Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Margot Robbie 'Babylon' Dress Slammed—'Whoever Added Lace Needs Jail Time'
The actress wore an iconic gown designed by Gianni Versace but was slammed for adding a surprising detail.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
Washington Examiner
Prince Harry: The woke, spoiled, dumb icon of our age
A prolonged whinge by a spiteful and self-pitying blockhead is on course to become the highest-grossing book of all time. Prince Harry’s solipsistic memoir Spare — I can’t help feeling that Spare Us would have summarized the public mood better — sold 1.4 million copies on the day of its publication.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
ETOnline.com
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)
Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners
Shutterstock The Critics' turn! Movie and TV stars will gather in Los Angeles for the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15. Chelsea Handler is on hand to host the awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza. “We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” […]
netflixjunkie.com
Princess Sophie Imitating Kate Middleton’s Bridal Suite Ignited Trenchant Controversy among Royal Spectators
Being a Royal Member means devoting your entire life to public scrutiny. Since time immemorial, with celebrations come controversies that surround the UK Sovereigns. By now they have gotten immune to the endless disputes that grip the monarchy. Nevertheless, members who try to play safe are also not spared any indignation. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is one such member of the family.
Britney Spears Public Meltdown: Sam Asghari, Employee Reveal What Really Happened
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, shut down the claims that his wife had a "meltdown" at a restaurant, and he stormed out of the place. On his Instagram Stories, the Iranian-American model revealed what happened during the said incident, clearing the Pop Princess's name.
netflixjunkie.com
Meghan Markle’s First Meet With Princess Eugenie Include Lot of ‘Throwing Up’
Buckingham Palace was never very welcoming to Meghan Markle, as we now know. Although the senior royals could not warm up to her, she found a friend in Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William. Their bond remained unaffected even when the couple made their famous exit from the palace.
Priscilla Presley Through the Years: Marriage to Elvis, Motherhood and More
Every king has his queen. Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, has kept her late ex-husband’s legacy alive for decades. In her own words, Priscilla — who frequently moved around as a child due to her stepfather’s job in the U.S. Air Force — was a shy girl who […]
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Christina Applegate’s ‘Rad Daughter’ Was Her Special Plus-One at the Critics Choice Awards
Last night’s Critics Choice Awards featured some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hitting yet another red carpet for this awards season. So far, we’ve been treated to some wonderful red carpet moments, but there are a few behind-the-scenes snapshots we’ve been fawning over too. Last night, Christina Applegate brought her daughter as her plus-one to the Critics Choice Awards, and we loved seeing this mother-daughter duo celebrate the evening together. In the backstage photo, the Dead to Me star and her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble struck a pose for the camera. The mother-daughter pair nearly matched in...
Miley Cyrus details failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth in new song ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus takes a dig at her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth in her new single, “Flowers” — and adding insult to injury, she dropped the song hours before her ex-husband’s birthday. “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold,” Cyrus sings. “We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s lyrics present a double meaning, referring to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also detailing how their relationship crumbled over time. Cyrus, 30, goes on to...
Kim Kardashian Calls Chicago West "My Twin" in Her Fifth-Birthday Tribute
Chicago West is growing up so fast. On Jan. 15, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter turned 5, and her mom posted a sweet birthday tribute to her on Instagram to mark the special occasion. Kardashian shared a trio of photos featuring her and Chicago on her grid. In...
Meet Elton John and His Husband David Furnish’s Two Children, Zachary And Elijah
Elton John is one of the most famous performers in the world with a brilliant career lasting over six decades. His songs have topped charts and sold more than 300 million copies all over the world and received numerous accolades like five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes.
oprahdaily.com
Revisit Oprah’s Interviews with Lisa Marie Presley on The Oprah Winfrey Show
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, sadly, passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes with her mother to celebrate the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which had received multiple nominations (and for which Austin Butler won in the Best Actor category).
How to Be Happy, According to the Best Saxophonist in America
Introducing The Cloud Nine, a series dedicated to unraveling happiness — in all its wonderful, pesky forms. In each edition, we’ll ask an interesting person exactly nine questions about their personal pursuit of happiness. How it’s intersected with success, love, memory, drugs, art, grief, exercise…you name it.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Coolidge steals the show in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ preview
A preview is out for the new Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel movie “Shotgun Wedding” — but it’s Jennifer Coolidge who steals the show in the clip. The movie hits Prime Video later this month.Jan. 12, 2023.
Need To Hide A TV? Drew Barrymore’s DIY Hack Has You Covered
As wonderful as living room TVs can be for movie nights and Netflix binges, there’s no denying that they can sometimes be the lone eyesore in an otherwise stylish space. Therefore, it’s no surprise that clever ways to temporarily hide televisions have become more and more popular in recent years — just look at the viral Samsung Frame TV, which conspicuously resembles a piece of art when it’s not in use.
