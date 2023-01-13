ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Prince Harry: The woke, spoiled, dumb icon of our age

A prolonged whinge by a spiteful and self-pitying blockhead is on course to become the highest-grossing book of all time. Prince Harry’s solipsistic memoir Spare — I can’t help feeling that Spare Us would have summarized the public mood better — sold 1.4 million copies on the day of its publication.
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
ETOnline.com

Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)

Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
Us Weekly

Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Shutterstock The Critics' turn! Movie and TV stars will gather in Los Angeles for the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15. Chelsea Handler is on hand to host the awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza. “We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
netflixjunkie.com

Princess Sophie Imitating Kate Middleton’s Bridal Suite Ignited Trenchant Controversy among Royal Spectators

Being a Royal Member means devoting your entire life to public scrutiny. Since time immemorial, with celebrations come controversies that surround the UK Sovereigns. By now they have gotten immune to the endless disputes that grip the monarchy. Nevertheless, members who try to play safe are also not spared any indignation. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is one such member of the family.
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle’s First Meet With Princess Eugenie Include Lot of ‘Throwing Up’

Buckingham Palace was never very welcoming to Meghan Markle, as we now know. Although the senior royals could not warm up to her, she found a friend in Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William. Their bond remained unaffected even when the couple made their famous exit from the palace.
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
SheKnows

Christina Applegate’s ‘Rad Daughter’ Was Her Special Plus-One at the Critics Choice Awards

Last night’s Critics Choice Awards featured some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hitting yet another red carpet for this awards season. So far, we’ve been treated to some wonderful red carpet moments, but there are a few behind-the-scenes snapshots we’ve been fawning over too. Last night, Christina Applegate brought her daughter as her plus-one to the Critics Choice Awards, and we loved seeing this mother-daughter duo celebrate the evening together. In the backstage photo, the Dead to Me star and her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble struck a pose for the camera. The mother-daughter pair nearly matched in...
Page Six

Miley Cyrus details failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth in new song ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus takes a dig at her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth in her new single, “Flowers” — and adding insult to injury, she dropped the song hours before her ex-husband’s birthday. “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold,” Cyrus sings. “We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s lyrics present a double meaning, referring to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also detailing how their relationship crumbled over time. Cyrus, 30, goes on to...
oprahdaily.com

Revisit Oprah’s Interviews with Lisa Marie Presley on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, sadly, passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes with her mother to celebrate the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which had received multiple nominations (and for which Austin Butler won in the Best Actor category).
InsideHook

How to Be Happy, According to the Best Saxophonist in America

Introducing The Cloud Nine, a series dedicated to unraveling happiness — in all its wonderful, pesky forms. In each edition, we’ll ask an interesting person exactly nine questions about their personal pursuit of happiness. How it’s intersected with success, love, memory, drugs, art, grief, exercise…you name it.
Apartment Therapy

Need To Hide A TV? Drew Barrymore’s DIY Hack Has You Covered

As wonderful as living room TVs can be for movie nights and Netflix binges, there’s no denying that they can sometimes be the lone eyesore in an otherwise stylish space. Therefore, it’s no surprise that clever ways to temporarily hide televisions have become more and more popular in recent years — just look at the viral Samsung Frame TV, which conspicuously resembles a piece of art when it’s not in use.

