RCC Foundation unveils Veteran’s Wall of Honor

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Foundation unveiled its Veteran’s Wall of Honor Friday during a special tribute featuring the Lumbee Warriors and the Robeson County Honor Guard.

RCC President Melissa Singler welcomed everyone to the event.

“We are so excited to see everyone come out today to honor our nation’s finest,” Singler said. “Thank you for joining us, this is a great day for Robeson Community College and for our active-duty military students, our veterans, and our military families, and I am just so happy that we are able to celebrate the highly anticipated unveiling of the Veterans Wall of Honor today.”

The ceremony began outside with retired Master Sgt. Raymond Hunt and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Deese raising the flag representing all branches of the military. The flag was donated by the Lumbee Warriors to the college and the flagpoles were donated by Woodman Life.

Councilman Eric Chavis sang the National Anthem, followed by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Lofton who spoke on “what the flag means.”

Heather Seibles, the donor and major gift specialist, organized the event and told those gathered that the RCC Foundation had exceeded all expectations in raising funds for the newly established scholarship for military-affiliated students.

“The scholarship had now been fully endowed,” Seibles announced as applause erupted. “But this will be an ongoing endeavor; we still have over 500 slots available for purchase on the Veterans Wall of Honor.”

RCC Instructor and SPC Sherry Lofton with the DAVA Unit 7 announced the winner of the 2022 RCC Veteran’s Day Writing Contest.

“There were so many great submissions,” Lofton said. “The DAVA members actually judge the writings and they had a really hard time this year picking a winner, so we are going to recognize the winner and several honorable mentions…I was so proud to get such writings from our students.”

The winner of the contest was Ellie Baker, the wife of a veteran, who wrote the poem “Veterans’ Isolation.”

“The family gathers, but where are you, isolated in your room… isolated from your family, not a smile on your face,” Baker read aloud. “You cannot find a way to forget your plight, the wall that you have, that kept your loved ones out… try to push through it, love surrounds you every day… we are here to support you, for we know how…isolation go away, let him have peace and enjoy being home.”

Teddie McCain, Regina Walters, Jessica Perez-Rojas, and Roger Williams were recognized for their submissions and received a certificate for honorable mention.

MSG Walter Smith, Quartermaster with the VFW Post 8969 made a tribute to fallen soldiers, followed by a 21-gun salute and playing of Taps by the Robeson County Honor Guard, ending with the grand reveal of the Veterans Wall of Honor.

“Get your cameras ready, there can only be one unveiling,” Singler said with excitement as she got ready to pull the curtain down.

It only took a few seconds for the Veterans Wall of Honor to be uncovered, but once it was visible, everyone started looking for the names of loved ones.

The wall features all six branches of government – the United States Army, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and the United States Space Force.

Giving levels for plaques on the Veterans Wall of Honor include $250 for white stripes, $500 for red stripes, $750 for middle red strips, and $1000 for stars. Donors can provide text for 2 lines per plate, 21 characters each.

For more information on the Veterans Wall of Honor, call 910-272-3235.