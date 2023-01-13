Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Business worshop Jan. 18 in Quincy
The Quincy Chamber of Commerce and the Sierra Small Business Development Center are offering free monthly workshops for interested businesses and members of the public. The first workshop of the year is this Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 501 Main St. in Quincy. The workshops include...
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 11: Nonstop Christmas music in January
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 11. January 11. The right...
Sheriff: Beginning Sunday just one vehicle to patrol the entire county due to staffing crisis
What Sheriff Todd Johns has been predicting for months has happened — critical staffing levels are forcing him to take deputies off the streets — beginning Sunday. Sheriff Johns made the announcement during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Jan. 17. “We will only be operating one two-man vehicle during the day and one at night,” he told the supervisors.
Canceled, delayed or open: Atmospheric River storms complicate PUSD’s decisions
Among researchers, California’s winters are notoriously hard to predict because of the variability of the state’s weather, and this year is no exception. “This winter has brought us a lot of rain and snow, which is great for our lakes, reservoirs and snowpack, but it makes starting some school days more challenging than others,” said Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Superintendent William Roderick. “In terms of determining whether we have an inclement weather day or a delayed start, as a district we have protocols that we follow in our attempt to ensure student and staff safety.”
Two Quincy teams earn firsts at Loyalton tourney
Local youth didn’t let a little rain and snow keep them from playing basketball this weekend. The sixth-grade team, as well as the seventh-grade team from Quincy came out on top of their respective brackets during a tournament held in Loyalton.
