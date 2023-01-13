Read full article on original website
Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right
The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Camden Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.
Instagram-Famous Italian Sandwich Shop All’antico Vinaio Pops Up in LA Again
Famous Firenze sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio, with more than 600,000 Instagram followers and multiple locations across Italy, is returning to Los Angeles for a pop-up this month. Just like in 2019 the boisterous group will offer its massive meat and cheese sandwiches from the Mozza2Go space for two days only, January 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are no reservations, so expect a long line for the group’s sandwiches like the La Favolosa with salami, pecorino cream, artichoke, and spicy eggplant; or the La Paradiso with mortadella, mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
Michelin-Starred Chef Pulls Out of Las Vegas Food Hall Restaurant
As the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas nears its opening, a Michelin-starred chef has pulled out. Dominique Crenn, who is behind San Francsico’s three Michelin-star Atelier Crenn, had been planning to open La Madrina, a vegan taco restaurant with an extensive list of tequilas and mezcal. La Madrina would have been one of more than a dozen new restaurant stalls going into the Sundry food hall, a project by the TableOne Hospitality group. “With several new projects on the horizon, chef Dominique Crenn has decided to pause her plans to open La Madrina at The Sundry,” said Patric Yumul, CEO of TableOne Hospitality. “She will spend 2023 focusing on Atelier Crenn and international projects. We wish her all the best and hope to work together in the future. Plans for the space will be announced soon.”
Lawry’s The Prime Rib’s Return and Three More Pop-Ups to Know
As 2023 gets underway and grey days become the norm in Chicago, the city’s bars and restaurants are working hard to draw would-be patrons out of their homes for fun and festivities. That means locals and visitors have plenty of eating and drinking opportunities to look forward to — a key strategy to staving off seasonal ennui. Follow along for a sampling of the best the city has to offer in this week’s Eater Chicago pop-up round-up.
15 LA Restaurants That Perfected Takeout and Delivery
Over the past few years, almost every restaurant has had to figure out a way to offer at least some version of takeout and delivery food, but that does not mean that everyone has mastered the craft. There are definitely certain kinds of food that can work well after a few minutes of sitting in to-go containers, like Filipino or Indian food, and sometimes restaurants do a nice job of preparing dishes so they can be thoughtfully reheated without changing the integrity of the flavors. It’s no easy task to sort through the middling takeout options, though, so best to leave it to the professionals. Here now are 15 restaurants that have basically perfected takeout and delivery in Los Angeles.
Long Beach Hotspot Bungalow Kitchen to Close Temporarily as Chef Michael Mina Exits
Chef Michael Mina is departing from Bungalow Kitchen in Long Beach, as owner Brent Bolthouse pivots the business at 2nd & PCH back to what he says is the space’s original intention — a massive bar and lounge with snacks and music. That means an entire overhaul of the menu, sans the famous Bay Area chef Mina, and a light refresh of the space itself, which will cause Bungalow to close soon ahead of a planned reopening later in the spring.
A Michelin-Starred Sushi Spot From California Arrives in Chicago
A restaurant group that includes two Michelin-starred restaurants in California, will bring a 10-seat omakase experience to the former The Swill Inn space in River West. Sushi by Scratch, which holds a single-star rating in Santa Barbara, California, is planning an early February debut for its parent company’s first Midwestern outpost.
10 Tables Worth Booking for NYC Restaurant Week
The semi-annual Restaurant Week is upon us again, a month-long celebration of the city’s dining establishments sponsored by our municipal tourism authority. It starts today and runs until Sunday, February 12, with Saturdays excluded and Sundays optional. Some restaurants do lunch and dinner and participate for the duration, while others do only dinner, and only for only a week or two. Lunches (two courses) and dinners (three courses) are sold at tiered prices of $30, $45, and $60, and it’s up to the restaurants to offer meals with good value to cultivate repeat customers.
Bayou Heights Bier Garten Opens Today in Houston
The towering structure on Washington near Yale in Buffalo Heights, which has long been a work-in-progress visible to passersby, has finally come to life. The Kirby Group, the team behind Wooster’s Garden, Holman Draft Hall, and Heights Bier Garten, unveiled the highly anticipated Bayou Heights Bier Garten over the weekend. The all-day destination is officially open to the public, seven days a week, beginning Monday, January 17.
Where to Order Takeout in Chicago
It can feel good to get dressed up and head to a beautiful restaurant to spend hours sharing food and drinks with friends, but when the weather is awful or it’s been a long day, the most relaxing thing can just be to eat at home while watching TV. Luckily dining in can be just as delicious as a night out, and it’s a particularly great way to try food from popular spots that don’t take reservations. Chicago also has plenty of businesses that only serve food for carryout and delivery, a model that’s proven more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic. Let someone else handle the cooking and pick up a meal from one of these restaurants.
Now We Know Who’s Taking Over the Nick’s Crispy Taco Space
It was just at the end of December that Nick’s Crispy Tacos in Russian Hill announced the business would give up the ghost, closing on December 28. Now we know who’s going to take over that fishy, fabled corner on Broadway and Polk streets. The San Francisco Business Times reports hotel and restaurant developers Frame Ventures is taking over the space at 1500 Broadway, recently applying for a liquor license.
The Secret Korean Crab Delivery You Need to Know About
It’s 11 a.m. at a kitchen in Sunnyside, Queens, but Richard Jang, and his girlfriend Haiqi Yu, have already been up since 2 a.m. procuring fresh crabs at the New Fulton Fish Market in the Bronx, as they do at least twice a week for their restaurant delivery service, Rice Thief.
Of-Their-Time Pizzerias in Shoreditch and Notting Hill Permanently Close
Casual icons of the 2010s, the Pizza East restaurants in Shoreditch and Notting Hill, have permanently closed, Eater understands. The east London location from which the restaurant created by the Soho House Group in 2009 took its name occupied a significant footprint of the ground floor of the Tea Building, which also houses the global company’s flagship east London members club, Shoreditch House.
This Industry Bar in the Mission Just Opened a Gallery Next Door
What happens when two Bay Area born-and-raised artists, who happen to be service industry professionals, agree to open a gallery for contemporary art? They make something a lot like the new art gallery House of Seiko at 3109 22nd Street. Co-owner Cole Solinger, who is from the South Bay and attended Saint Ignatius in the Sunset, is a visual artist and has worked as a curator for many years. Meanwhile, fellow co-owner Nick Torres is a founder and beverage director of Buddy and True Laurel, but was a practicing artist years ago and previously worked as an art handler at SFMOMA. “When I opened Buddy, I looked forward to that rotating art realm, in a food space,” Torres says. “I wanted to bring back the cafe and bar space as a safe space, and as a place artists would look forward to exhibiting at.”
Popular Indonesian Street Food Specialist Sets Its Sights on Central London
A popular and excellent Indonesian street food specialist will move into some prime central London restaurant estate this February. Pino’s Warung, which serves outstanding beef rendang, satay, and myriad fried snacks, will open Toba, taking over Michelin-starred Ikoyi’s restaurant in St. James’s Market. Founder Pino Edwards is...
The Endearingly Maximalist Malka Will Close in February
Walking into Malka for the first time, in January 2020, felt otherworldly. Completely original while exuding an old Portland charm, the restaurant opened as a converted house lit with imported light fixtures, vines dangling from small nooks and shelves throughout the restaurant’s small dining rooms. Sitting at mismatched chairs and cushioned banquettes, visitors ate astoundingly intricate food, dishes with dozens of components — apricot-curry barbecue sauce, nam prik pao, Thai basil cashew pesto, passionfruit-pineapple-habañero hot sauce. The restaurant was the city’s reintroduction to chefs Jessie Aron and Colin McArthur, who had previously run a wildly popular food cart, Carte Blanche; they had closed the cart to open a restaurant in 2016, but gathering funds and renovating the space took longer than expected. “I think I was defeated for a while. Now, I’m not,” Aron told Eater, days before the opening. “Now, I’m working my tuchus off. I’m cooking as much food as I possibly can.”
After Four Years of Teasing, Parisian Caviar Masters Decide to Gatekeep Fish Eggs in Mayfair
A Parisian caviar emporium has reopened in London after 20 years away — and it’s not letting anyone in off the street. Caviar Kaspia is now putting out baked potatoes laden with sturgeon roe, an enviable range of caviars, and it would appear, some rudimentary pastas at 1a Chesterfield Street in Mayfair, but only an invite, and a £2,000 annual deposit, will let diners get inside. The menu is deliberately under wraps, but given its lack of deviation across spaces in Paris, St Tropez, Los Angeles, Sao Paolo, and Dubai, it’s safe to assume tins of roe, the baked potato, and various luxury cured products are on show.
Dig Into the Sweet Nostalgia of the Best Old-School Puddings in London
Pudding can be the crowning joy of a good meal. It’s the opportunity for a little froth and fun, once the kitchen has earned the trust and affection of the eater. Historically, British traditional cooking has known this to be the case. Wibbly wobbly jellies, meringues upon meringues in a rococo pouf, a whole lemon boiled inside a pudding: Surprise! It’s all so silly and delightful!
With Full Commission Closing, a Grant Park Pop-Up Incubator Also Closes
One of the original restaurants at the Larkin on Memorial complex is now closed in Grant Park. Full Commission closed for good over the weekend after four years at the Memorial Drive complex, owner David Traxler confirms to Eater. A source with knowledge of the closure tells Eater the restaurant owes thousands of dollars in back rent and had been struggling for several months.
Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn
Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.
