Saint Lucie County, FL

Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach

A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Vice-Mayor requests special meeting to discuss corner lots on Roseland Road

Vice-Mayor Chris Nunn has requested a special City Council meeting regarding three corner lots at CR-512 and Roseland Road in Sebastian, Florida. City officials scheduled the meeting for Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 5 p.m. inside the City Council chambers. “I know many have expressed their concerns with the lot...
IT’S TIME FOR THE PORT ST LUCIE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA – The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
A Wonderful Beach House with Two Swimming Pools and Privacy from Ocean to Lake in Manalapan, Florida is Asking for $48 Million

1120 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Manalapan, Florida for Sale. 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, Florida is a beautiful beachfront estate stretches an impressive 193′ of water frontage across each of the beach and lake coastlines and is equipped with a private dock that can support vessels up to 40′ and a brand new seawall. This Home in Manalapan offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Lawrence A Moens (Phone: 561-655-5510) at Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc for full support and perfect service.
Crews finish demolition of portions of Humiston Beach boardwalk

VERO BEACH — Public works crews finished demolishing portions of Humiston Beach Park boardwalk that were heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole, city officials said last week. The labor and equipment cost to destroy the boardwalk was near $19,200, Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. Additional costs for...
Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations

The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
