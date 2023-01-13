Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
Indian River Research and Education Center in Fort Pierce Receives a $240,000 Endowment from the Late John T. Moose
Fort Pierce - Wednesday January 18, 2023: A heritage citrus grower, who saw local fruit production rise in the world’s premier grapefruit region, has willed a legacy gift to sustain the fruit industry he loved. John T. Moose left the largest individual gift that the University of Florida/IFAS Indian...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach
A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know
Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
sebastiandaily.com
Vice-Mayor requests special meeting to discuss corner lots on Roseland Road
Vice-Mayor Chris Nunn has requested a special City Council meeting regarding three corner lots at CR-512 and Roseland Road in Sebastian, Florida. City officials scheduled the meeting for Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 5 p.m. inside the City Council chambers. “I know many have expressed their concerns with the lot...
treasurecoast.com
IT’S TIME FOR THE PORT ST LUCIE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA – The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Two people were detained Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Jensen Beach, deputies said in a Facebook post.
foxsports640.com
4 people are saved by Coast Guard on Lake Okeechobee
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Four people nearly drowned Saturday morning but were saved by the United States Coast Guard. A commercial tugboat sent out a distress signal at around 2:45…
luxury-houses.net
A Wonderful Beach House with Two Swimming Pools and Privacy from Ocean to Lake in Manalapan, Florida is Asking for $48 Million
1120 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Manalapan, Florida for Sale. 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, Florida is a beautiful beachfront estate stretches an impressive 193′ of water frontage across each of the beach and lake coastlines and is equipped with a private dock that can support vessels up to 40′ and a brand new seawall. This Home in Manalapan offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Lawrence A Moens (Phone: 561-655-5510) at Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
CBS12 News uses drone and underwater camera to look for mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're following up on a story we brought you last week about a mail carrier dumping mail in a lake in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. We decided to check—using a drone and an underwater camera---to look in the lake for...
veronews.com
Crews finish demolition of portions of Humiston Beach boardwalk
VERO BEACH — Public works crews finished demolishing portions of Humiston Beach Park boardwalk that were heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole, city officials said last week. The labor and equipment cost to destroy the boardwalk was near $19,200, Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. Additional costs for...
South Florida restaurants face worker shortages
It’s January and the crowds are back at South Florida restaurants, but not the workers. Many believe the workers who left during the Covid pandemic were not eager to return to service work.
Some Smaller Cities in Florida See the Largest Home Price Increases in the State Over the Last Two Years
It has become widely known that Florida home prices have increased dramatically as the state has seen record-breaking migration from those wanting to relocate to the sunshine state. In fact, recent census data shows that Florida is the fastest-growing state in America.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Madou Love Restaurant to Open in Lake Worth
Madou Love will bring more Haitian cuisine to Palm Beach County
wqcs.org
St. Lucie Public Schools Announces Teacher of the Year Finalists
St. Lucie County - Tuesday January 17, 2023: St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) has named three finalists for Teacher of the Year. The three finalists who have the distinction of representing the School District are:. * Lisa Embrey, an AP Teacher at Ft. Pierce Central High School. * Anna Babcock,...
cbs12.com
Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Elderly Residents Lose $98,400 in “Grandparent Scam”
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday January 17, 2023: Since last Friday, January 13, four Port St. Lucie residents have lost $98,400 after falling victim to what the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) has dubbed the "Uber Grandparent Scam”. According to a news release from the PSL Police Department...
floridapolitics.com
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
