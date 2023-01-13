Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
United Airlines Stock Higher As Earnings, 2023 Travel Outlook Impress
"Over the last three years, United has made critical investments in tools, infrastructure and our people – all of which are essential investments in our future," said CEO Scott Kirby
Carvana Adopts 'Poison Pill' To Avoid Hostile Takeover, Reduce Tax Bill; To Sell Up To $4B Auto Loans
Carvana Co CVNA adopted a shareholder rights plan to protect long-term shareholder value by preserving the availability of net operating loss carryforwards (NOLs) and other tax attributes under the Internal Revenue Code. Carvana has significant U.S. federal NOLs that could help offset its future federal taxable income. Carvana's ability to...
As state tax returns, gas prices again break above $3
The average price of metro Atlanta gas prices has again crossed the $3-a-gallon line — this time heading in the wrong di...
How will drop in inflation affect plans to raise UK interest rates?
There is hope for households across Britain that inflation, finally, has peaked. After hitting a 41-year high of more than 11% in October as energy bills soared, the fall in the annual inflation rate in December for a second consecutive month will come as a relief. However, prices remain high...
Barrett Firearms bought by Australian defense company
Australian defense contractor NIOA has acquired Barrett Firearms, a local rifle manufacturing company, and production enterprise, the company announced Tuesday. NIOA Group is a major Australian firearms supplier of weapons and ammunition to the Australian and New Zealand defense forces, law enforcement agencies and commercial markets, according to CEO Robert Nioa.
How did gas stoves ignite a culture war in the US?
Of all the political issues I assumed would come to the fore in 2023, gas stoves were not on my bingo card. And yet Americans’ right to cook on an open gas flame has turned into a red-hot culture war issue. Conservatives are gearing up for a War of the Cooktops – and unfortunately, some Democrats aren’t helping.
Comments / 0