Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
How will drop in inflation affect plans to raise UK interest rates?

There is hope for households across Britain that inflation, finally, has peaked. After hitting a 41-year high of more than 11% in October as energy bills soared, the fall in the annual inflation rate in December for a second consecutive month will come as a relief. However, prices remain high...
Barrett Firearms bought by Australian defense company

Australian defense contractor NIOA has acquired Barrett Firearms, a local rifle manufacturing company, and production enterprise, the company announced Tuesday. NIOA Group is a major Australian firearms supplier of weapons and ammunition to the Australian and New Zealand defense forces, law enforcement agencies and commercial markets, according to CEO Robert Nioa.
How did gas stoves ignite a culture war in the US?

Of all the political issues I assumed would come to the fore in 2023, gas stoves were not on my bingo card. And yet Americans’ right to cook on an open gas flame has turned into a red-hot culture war issue. Conservatives are gearing up for a War of the Cooktops – and unfortunately, some Democrats aren’t helping.
