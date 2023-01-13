Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
NFL World Shocked By Lamar Jackson's Decision
Is Lamar Jackson separating himself from the Baltimore Ravens' organization? According to multiple reports, Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati for tonight's playoff game. That's a pretty bad sign about his future with the franchise, all things considered. Jackson and ...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
Ravens WR Sammy Watkins clarifies Lamar Jackson comments
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has attempted to clarify comments he made about quarterback Lamar Jackson before the team's wild-card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals which Baltimore lost 24-17 on Sunday night. "If a guy is hurt and can't play, he shouldn't be out there," Watkins said of...
Michael Vick has strong message for Lamar Jackson about injury
Lamar Jackson has faced a lot of criticism for sitting out with a knee injury, and some of the strongest came from former NFL quarterback Michael Vick. Jackson will not play in the Baltimore Ravens’ wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He suffered a sprained PCL on Dec. 4 that was initially expected... The post Michael Vick has strong message for Lamar Jackson about injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Vick calls out Ravens' Lamar Jackson for missing NFL playoff game with PCL sprain: 'Put a brace on it'
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick did not hold back on his feelings about Lamar Jackson sitting out the Ravens' playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore's quarterback remains out due to a PCL sprain, and Vick has no sympathy for No. 8 not suiting up for Sunday's important contest. "It's...
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win
It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media
Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference. After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
Report: These three teams will pursue Tom Brady in free agency
It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady will return for his 24th NFL season. But if he does, he'll have some intriguing options in free agency this spring. On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared some insight on what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's market could look like this offseason.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time
Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
Samuel Njoku: Ravens Need Lamar Jackson & More Weapons
Lamar Jackson’s rookie deal has come to an end and the Ravens don’t have a lot to show for it.
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
NFL Monday QB: Tyler Huntley Fell Short versus Bengals
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts break down Tyler Huntley's performance last night in the Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and the fumble that changed the game.
Ozzie Newsome, Marvin Lewis on Jim Schwartz: 'You could just tell he was so bright'
Jim Schwartz is finally going to get a chance to be an on-field coach for the Browns. The last time he was in Cleveland, he did a lot of things for the Browns, but coaching wasn't one of them. "Well, I mean, we were doing a lot of things," Browns...
49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown
The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
